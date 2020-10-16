Cabinteely miss chance to secure play-offs with heavy UCD defeat

CABINTEELY MISSED A chance to seal a place in the First Division play-offs with a 5-1 defeat away to UCD tonight.

Cabo, who saw youth product Jason Knight make his senior international debut on Wednesday, knew a win tonight would be good enough to secure a place-off spot following Wexford’s forfeiting of four games from earlier in the year having fielded an ineligible player.

Instead, it is UCD who have boosted their play-off prospects with a comfortable win, and they are now third in the league, albeit having played more games than their immediate rivals.

The game was goalless at the break, with a Yoyo Mahdy goal in the opening stages of the second half breaking the floodgates. Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan then added another couple of goals for the students, before Kieran Waters pulled a goal back for the visitors.

UCD added further gloss to the result, however, with goals from Danu Kinsella Bishop and Mahdy.

Elsewhere, the other First Division game of the night between Wexford and Drogheda was postponed after a positive Covid case among the Wexford squad.