'I’m starting to enjoy it more' - Doris growing into captaincy role

WHILE ACKNOWLEDGING HE still has some way to go before becoming the leader that he wants to be, Leinster and Ireland back row Caelan Doris has said he is beginning to feel more comfortable as a team captain.

In addition to being announced as Leinster’s new skipper ahead of the 2024/25 club season – taking over from the previous joint holders of the role, James Ryan and Garry Ringrose – it was also confirmed last Wednesday that Doris will be Ireland captain for next month’s Autumn Nations Series.

The Mayo native certainly isn’t a stranger to these key leadership positions as he already served as a stand-in skipper for some key games that both teams played in earlier this year.

Although he will have to wait until at least Friday week (an autumn international against New Zealand) for his latest opportunity to steer Ireland into battle, last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship win over Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium saw Doris captaining Leinster for the third time in the current campaign.

“I’m enjoying it a lot more at this stage than when it first came about. I would have said to you guys in the first couple of weeks, [there was] the sort of self-doubt and the bit of impostor syndrome, and feeling that there’s new responsibilities and getting used to it all. I’ve had quite a few weeks at it now and things feel a bit more comfortable,” Doris remarked after the Lions game.

“I’m starting to enjoy it more. I’m feeling growth in the role, I’m feeling a bit of my capacity expanding a little bit, but I know there’s still a ton of room for growth.

“I’m by no means the leader I want to be yet, the leader I believe I can get to. Where I’ve seen the likes of Johnny [Sexton] and Pete [O’Mahony] are at that stage of their career. It’s an enjoyable journey I guess and I’m enjoying the pushing of the comfort zone through it.”

Before getting in touch with Doris to let him know he was going to be his captain for the upcoming international window, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell spoke to the aforementioned O’Mahony.

Peter O'Mahony is part of the Ireland squad. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Munster veteran was the official captain for both this year’s Six Nations Championship and the summer tour of South Africa and led out Ireland in five of the seven games that they played across both campaigns – Doris deputising for him in the other two.

Despite being troubled by a hamstring injury in recent weeks, O’Mahony has been included in the 35-man Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Series and Doris is thrilled he can still call upon someone with his experience as he gets used to a new role in the international set-up.

“Faz gave me a call. I had a brief chat with him. He had spoken to Pete at that stage. It was quite a late call, so I wasn’t expecting it given how late it was, but no I was delighted. It’s an exciting group to be a part of.

“The fact Pete is still there, he has obviously been a massive leader under Sexto and over the last year as well in the official role, so there’s a good group of us there who will lead the charge.”

Even though tests against Argentina, Fiji and Australia will follow, Doris and Ireland’s focus for the time being will be on the arrival of New Zealand to the Aviva for the opening Autumn Nations Series game on Friday, 8 November.

Unsurprisingly, Doris is eager to take on the All Blacks for the first time since last year’s World Cup quarter-final defeat in France and he also had a clear response when asked about those who might regard Ireland’s upcoming games as friendlies.

“Just watch the game. They are by no means friendly encounters. There’s extreme levels of competition, there’s always something on the line. Look at any of the games we’ve played against them [New Zealand] over the last number of years. I think there’s mutual respect built,” Doris added.

“We’ve obviously always respected them given their legacy in rugby really, but I think they’re starting to respect us more over the last probably five/six years. Probably since 2016 [their first-ever win over New Zealand] really. It’s a good rivalry and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“I love Friday night games. I think it’s conducive to a pretty good atmosphere. I like evening games anyway and it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it big time. I haven’t thought about it too much yet given the start of the season with Leinster, but the excitement is definitely going to build.”