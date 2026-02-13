Doris: Ireland 'can't have any passengers' against Italy

CONDITIONS WERE SO poor in Dublin this morning that Ireland’s team photo, normally taken on the Aviva Stadium pitch the day before a Test game, took place in the tunnel to keep the players sheltered from the wind and rain.

It was a welcome change on a miserable grey morning, but there will be no such protection from the elements or the pressure come game-time tomorrow. A new-look Ireland team will take to the pitch for the Six Nations meeting with Italy [KO 2.10pm, Virgin Media One], and the expectation is that new combinations hit the ground running as Andy Farrell’s team look to inject some life into their campaign following the opening round loss to France.

Of the 15 that started in Paris, Farrell has made switches in the back three, half-backs, second row and back row. A total of six changes includes Six Nations debuts for Ulster pair Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune, while Munster lock Edwin Edogbo is also primed to win his Test debut off the bench.

“It’s an exciting team we’ve got tomorrow,” said Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

Advertisement

Ireland's team photo was taken in the tunnel due to poor weather conditions. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s obviously a few changes, so getting cohesion through the week has been important. And yeah, the message to those guys is to trust themselves.

“Same with all of us really off the back of a defeat like that on Thursday, doubling down on what we’re good at, doing things properly with intent, enjoying it and enjoying it from doing things properly with intent as well. Creating a feeling through how we show up with actions, and it can be infectious that, but also to the new guys it’s making sure they own it and make it feel like it’s properly theirs.

“You can’t have any passengers tomorrow, so yeah, full ownership from everyone.”

It’s been a testing week for Doris, who by his own admission has not been playing to his usual high standards. Doris is the only surviving member of the back row which started in France, but he moves to seven as Jack Conan comes in at number eight. A big performance would be timely. Farrell’s comment about Ireland’s lack of intent will naturally leave a captain looking at his own role, both on the field and in terms of his messaging throughout this week.

“I’ve sat down with Faz. I’ve had a few casual chats with the other coaches and players around me, the leadership group have sat down together a few times with Gary Keegan. I feel well-supported internally. I’ve got a good support network outside as well but no books or anything this week.

“There’s been several chats throughout the week. The big thing has been about holding each other more accountable as a leadership group, as a wider group. Like I said, all of us taking full ownership and driving things in the right direction.

“We’ve kind of spoken a little bit about last week being a reference point that we will hopefully look back on from, a place of improvement over the next week, but also going forward as well.

There’s a realisation that we do need to improve, but there is still belief in what we’re doing, and just the need to do things properly.”

So, what exactly do Ireland feel they need to correct against Italy tomorrow?

“Off the back of last Thursday, high ball, the aerial contest – not only in the air but on the ground as well.

“I want to take some responsibility as a forward pack in terms of making it easier for the guys in the air around winning the races back, around being hungry to win the scraps on the ground. Out of a number of aerial contests, we didn’t win enough of them at the weekend and the way the game’s going there’s more and more of them, so that’s an area that needs a lot of attention.

“Some of our defensive stuff, there wasn’t enough intent across the board really, attack as well, so bringing intent to what we do is the key. We’re hoping to see that tomorrow, that’s been a big focus point through the week.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

And just as Ireland want to deliver a response to that underwhelming outing in France, Italy come to Dublin eager to show their growth by building on an excellent win against Scotland.

“It’s no longer a case of them just being a very passionate team. They’ve got a properly good attack now, defensively they’ve always been pretty strong and are willing to get off the line and hit properly, and you saw that last week in the wet conditions.

Related Reads 'A year ago I was playing AIL, now I’m going to hit a few putts with Josh van der Flier' 'To say we're on the decline is a bit disingenuous' 'Ireland have never and will never cope with that amount of talent taken out of their team'

“Their scrum has improved quite a lot, they’ve got a big pack, and they put it up to South Africa in November, but I think probably their biggest weapon is their attack with the back three they have, with some of the forwards, their ability to play at the line, but also pull it back, play wide and deep.

“There’s a lot of change of direction that they have, so they’ll test our whole fold decision-making. But yeah, for us, it all starts with the collision.”