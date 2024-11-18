Caelan Doris nominated for World Rugby Men's Player of the Year award

CAELAN DORIS HAS been nominated for the World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Ireland captain is included on the four-player shortlist confirmed by World Rugby this morning, with South African trio Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit – who won the award in 2019 – and Cheslin Kolbe also nominated.

Doris has enjoyed an excellent season, helping Ireland to Six Nations success before claiming a Test win in South Africa for only the second time. The Leinster backrower also took over the Ireland captaincy from Peter O’Mahony.

Three Irish players have won the award previously – Keith Wood (2001), Johnny Sexton (2018) and Josh van der Flier (2022).

Meanwhile, Jamie Osborne has been shortlisted for the Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The versatile Leinster and Ireland back is nominated alongside South Africa’s Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, England’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi.

Osborne, 23, has been in outstanding form for club and country, winning his first Ireland cap in South Africa in July – starting both Tests against the Springboks at fullback.

Ireland are also represented in the Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year category, where Erin King is on the shortlist.

The Olympian made her Ireland debut against Australia in September and scored two tries in a famous win against New Zealand at the WXV1 tournament later that month.

James Lowe’s try against England in the Six Nations is up for Men’s Try of the Year.

Terry Kennedy is nominated for Men’s Sevens Player of the Year after scoring 32 tries during the 2024 series, but the 2022 winner will face stiff competition from France superstar Antoine Dupont following his Olympic heroics.

The winners will announced in Monaco on Sunday, 24 November.

Nominees for World Rugby Awards 2024:

Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ENG)

Jamie Osborne (IRE)

Wallace Sititi (NZL)

Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Caelan Doris (IRE)

Eben Etzebeth (RSA)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA)

Cheslin Kolbe (RSA)

Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Caitlyn Halse (AUS)

Maddie Feaunati (ENG)

Erin King (IRE)

Hannah King (NZL)

Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (FRA)

Ellie Kildunne (ENG)

Alex Matthews (ENG)

Alex Tessier (CAN)

Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Alyssa D’Incà (Italy v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April)

Georgia Ponsonby (New Zealand v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May)

Maya Stewart (Australia v Wales, WXV, 28 September)

Marine Ménager (France v Canada, WXV, 29 September)

Men’s Sevens Player of the Year

Antoine Dupont (FRA)

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (FRA)

Terry Kennedy (IRE)

Women’s Sevens Player of the Year

Michaela Blyde (NZL)

Maddison Levi (AUS)

Jorja Miller (NZL)

Other categories with winners announced on 24 November