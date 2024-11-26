Derry add Limerick and Tipperary All-Ireland winning S&C coach to backroom team

NEW DERRY FOOTBALL manager Paddy Tally has been handed a serious boost to their prospects in 2025, with the addition of Limerick and Tipperary All-Ireland winning strength and conditioning coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin to his backroom team.

The Belfast man will link up with the Derry footballers as they seek to put a disappointing 2024 season behind him.

Ó Cairealláin has proven himself to be highly sought after in his field. He started his work at Limerick with the early stages of the GAA Academy, having studied at University of Limerick.

From there he joined Premier League side Arsenal, where he came under the guidance of the Head of Sports Medicine and Athletic Development, Des Ryan.

He also worked with the Tipperary hurlers when they claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2019, based that year at The Ragg outside Thurles.

Ó Caireallain then returned to Limerick to work alongside John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk. In such a high-performance environment, he played his part in delivering two All-Ireland titles for the Treaty and came in for some effusive praise from the players, as well as the obvious effect he had on their physiques.

A former Antrim hurler, he played up to minor and U21 level with his county as well as his club St Paul’s.

Cairbre is a brother of Naoise Ó Caireallain, one of the members of the rap group ‘Kneecap’, who are in the middle of an astounding run of awards for the semi-autobiographical film of the same name.