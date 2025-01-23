Ireland defender Hayes joins WSL side Brighton from Celtic

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Caitlin Hayes has signed for Women’s Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hayes, 29, makes the move from Celtic, where she has spent the last four and-a-half seasons.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Caitlin Hayes, subject to the usual regulatory processes! 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) January 23, 2025

The 18-cap Ireland international was a key player for the Hoops, helping them to their first-ever Scottish Women’s Premier League in 2024, as well as playing her part in several cup successes and featuring in their maiden Champions League campaign.

Advertisement

The centre-half made 153 appearances for the club, and scored 40 goals. She now bids an emotional farewell.

“It has been nothing short of one of the greatest honours of my life to wear the green and white,” said Hayes in a heartfelt statement.

“My nine-year-old self would never have believed that her wildest dreams would become her reality. But I guess, after all, I was just a ghirl with a dream and a fan that got lucky. I wish nothing but success for everyone involved with Celtic Football Club. Once a Celt, always a Celt.”

Her career now continues in the English top-tier with Brighton. The Warrington native had spells at Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton at youth level, and went on to play in America, Cyprus, and in the Championship with Lewes.

We can confirm that Caitlin Hayes has joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at Celtic would like to thank the defender, who has made the move, following a hugely successful four years here.



Best of luck for the future, Caitlin 👏🍀 — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) January 23, 2025

“We’re delighted to welcome Caitlin to the club,” said Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic. “She’s an experienced player who has competed at many levels in the game, including cup finals and the Champions League.

“She’s progressed well in her time in Scotland and we’re looking forward to seeing her compete in the WSL with Brighton.”

Hayes has been a central pillar for Ireland since making her debut against Northern Ireland in November 2023, playing every minute since and scoring two goals.

She now becomes the 16th Irish player on the books of WSL clubs this season — but the only at Brighton.

The Seagulls are fifth in the league, and remain the hunt for the FA Cup. Their next game is against Manchester United on Sunday.