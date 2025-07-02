McGregor hails 'excellent' Idah as Celtic aim to 'put on a show' at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CELTIC CAPTAIN CALLUM McGregor has hailed Adam Idah as the Hoops aim to “put on a show” against Cork City at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Idah is set for a special homecoming on Leeside next Tuesday, 8 July, in the inaugural Cork Super Cup [KO 6pm].

The 24-year-old striker joined Celtic from Norwich City last February, initially on loan, before signing a five-year permanent contract in August.

Idah, who began his footballing journey at College Corinthians, scored 20 goals last season, including three in the Champions League.

And McGregor says he “has the world at his feet with the ability and the talent he’s got”.

Advertisement

“He’s been excellent, and still a young player who’s developing and learning all the time,” the club stalwart said.

“His impact, even when he came on loan for the six months the season before, he scored some big goals and helped us to the title that year and the double. Then his first full season last year, had a great goal return. He’ll get better and improve with more games and more experience.

“He’s someone I’ve been hugely impressed with, and someone who has the world at his feet with the ability and the talent he’s got. We’ll continue to push him and try to get the maximum that we can out of him, because he’s a top young player.”

Liam Scales and Johnny Kenny are the other Irish players at the Hoops.

McGregor also shared Celtic’s excitement to play in front of the Irish fans once again, in the first competitive men’s soccer match to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been in Cork, so it’s nice to come over and see the fans, and let everybody see us in the flesh,” he said.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor promoting next week's game. Craig Williamson - SNS Group Craig Williamson - SNS Group

“We’re all looking forward to it. It’s a special stadium, and we want to come over and put on a show and hopefully have that connection with the supporters as well.

“The connection between the Celtic fans and the club has obviously been there throughout the test of time, it’s a special club with a special fan base, so when we get to come over and see everyone in person it’s always a special occasion, and we want to come over and give it our best.”

The 32-year-old midfielder added:

“The Irish supporters travel in numbers, they come over to Celtic Park or to away games to come and watch us, so when we come to play in Ireland we want to make sure you remember the night and you remember seeing the players up close and personal. So for sure, everyone at the club will take it very seriously, and we want to come and put on a show for you.

“Irish football is growing all the time, I’ve played in Ireland over the years and they’re always super competitive games. The Bhoys want to show that they can compete at the level as well, and to be sure we’ll have to be on it to ensure we have the right result.”