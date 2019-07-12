Ireland's Robinson signs club-record deal for Premier League new boys Sheffield United

Robinson will link up with some of his Republic of Ireland team-mates at Bramall Lane.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Callum Robinson has become Sheffield United’s new record signing after penning a four-year deal with the Blades for a substantial undisclosed fee.

Preston North End confirmed on Thursday that they had accepted a bid for the Republic of Ireland forward from a Premier League side.

And the newly-promoted outfit have today revealed that they “smashed the club’s transfer record” to land the Irish international.

Robinson, who made his senior debut for Ireland in June 2018, will link up with fellow international team-mates David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and John Egan at United.

“Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who we feel can be successful at Premier League level,” Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

“Callum is someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come.

I feel Callum is a great age and what we have paid represents great value in the current market.”

Sheffield United secured their automatic promotion the Premier League back in April after Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw in a hugely controversial game.

Robinson is their third signing of the summer, following Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka’s arrivals.

“I am gutted Callum has left,” Preston manager Alex Neil said of Robinson’s exit.

“He was a great lad about the place, but he has deserved his chance and he has worked very hard for a couple of seasons. He has improved no end; he has been a double figure goalscorer for us for the last few seasons and we should remember him fondly and wish him all the best.

The 24-year-old initially joined Preston on loan from Aston Villa before completing a permanent transfer in July 2016. He made almost 150 appearances in his spells at Deepdale, and scored 35 goals in the process.

Robinson’s contract at Preston was supposed to run until 2020, but he was given permission to leave their pre-season training camp in Cork to discuss terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed transfer.

He was their top-scorer last season despite missing four months due to a hamstring injury.

