Camogie Association announce five-year sponsorship deal as All-Ireland draw is made

Sinéad McNulty, Rowena McCappin and Hilda Breslin in Croke Park for the announcement.

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have announced a new five-year joint sponsorship with Glen Dimplex and Carmel Naughton.

Naughton has come on board in a philanthropic capacity with branding rights associated with the sponsorship resting with joint sponsor Glen Dimplex.

The sponsorship will run from 2022 to 2027.

Glen Dimplex is an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group, which specialises in innovative low-carbon electric heating and ventilation solutions and is owned by the Naughton family.

“I have very fond memories of my years playing camogie,” said Monaghan native Naughton.

“To me camogie is ultimately about community, teamwork and how the energy, drive and passion of a group of people can deliver such dividends that benefit both local and wider society.”

The Camogie Association’s Hilda Breslin said: “We would like to thank Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex for their support. We are thrilled to be working alongside an international Irish brand such as Glen Dimplex.

“This new sponsorship enables us to progress so many important initiatives and allows us to plan for the future. We look forward to working together to grow this wonderful women’s sport.”

Meanwhile the draws for the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship was also made.

Structure

12 teams, 2 groups of 6

Top in each group straight into semi-finals

2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter finals

Bottom in each group into relegation

Group 1

Cork

Tipperary

Waterford

Wexford

Dublin

Clare

Group 2