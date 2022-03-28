Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

Camogie Association announce five-year sponsorship deal as All-Ireland draw is made

Glen Dimplex have come on board as title sponsors.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 28 Mar 2022, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,389 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5723124
Sinéad McNulty, Rowena McCappin and Hilda Breslin in Croke Park for the announcement.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Sinéad McNulty, Rowena McCappin and Hilda Breslin in Croke Park for the announcement.
Sinéad McNulty, Rowena McCappin and Hilda Breslin in Croke Park for the announcement.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have announced a new five-year joint sponsorship with Glen Dimplex and Carmel Naughton.

Naughton has come on board in a philanthropic capacity with branding rights associated with the sponsorship resting with joint sponsor Glen Dimplex.

The sponsorship will run from 2022 to 2027. 

Glen Dimplex is an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group, which specialises in innovative low-carbon electric heating and ventilation solutions and is owned by the Naughton family.

“I have very fond memories of my years playing camogie,” said Monaghan native Naughton.

“To me camogie is ultimately about community, teamwork and how the energy, drive and passion of a group of people can deliver such dividends that benefit both local and wider society.” 

The Camogie Association’s Hilda Breslin said: “We would like to thank Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex for their support. We are thrilled to be working alongside an international Irish brand such as Glen Dimplex.

“This new sponsorship enables us to progress so many important initiatives and allows us to plan for the future.  We look forward to working together to grow this wonderful women’s sport.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile the draws for the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship was also made. 

Structure

  • 12 teams, 2 groups of 6
  • Top in each group straight into semi-finals
  • 2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter finals
  • Bottom in each group into relegation

Group 1                                           

  • Cork
  • Tipperary
  • Waterford
  • Wexford
  • Dublin
  • Clare

Group 2

  • Galway
  • Kilkenny
  • Down
  • Antrim
  • Limerick
  • Offaly

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie