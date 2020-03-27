This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 March, 2020
Camogie Association extend suspension of activities to mid-April - at earliest

A fixture plan update amidst the Covid-19 crisis, with Congress also postponed.

By Emma Duffy Friday 27 Mar 2020, 11:16 AM
Friday 27 Mar 2020, 11:16 AM
https://the42.ie/5059398
Galway and Kilkenny contested the 2019 All-Ireland final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Galway and Kilkenny contested the 2019 All-Ireland final.
Galway and Kilkenny contested the 2019 All-Ireland final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has extended its current suspension of all activities until Sunday, 19 April — at least.

“In light of the latest developments in relation to Covid-19 and upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association will extend its current suspension of all Camogie activities until Sunday April 19th (inclusive) or as further advised,” a statement reads.

On Wednesday evening, the GAA instructed all clubs to close their facilities completely amid the global crisis. All measures will be in place until Sunday 19 April, at earliest, in line with restrictions announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar which suspended all sport in the country.

The Camogie Association today announced that fixtures will be reviewed as further guidance is provided by public health authorities. Updates will follow in due course.

A decision has been taken that all competitive fixtures will be scheduled at least two weeks after the return to games activity to enable teams to get back training. 

“We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time,” the statement adds.

The National League Division 1 final remains on course to be played, however, with Tipperary set to contest that.

Tipperary have sealed their spot in the league final. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

The Association’s annual Congress, which was originally scheduled for 3/4 April at Clonmel Park Hotel, has been deferred and will be rescheduled.

It’s also been confirmed that the GAA National Féile na nGael 2020 has been cancelled, and the Camán to Croker development initiative — originally pencilled in for 18 April — has been postponed.

A number of education and training initiatives have been deferred, though many initiatives, workshops and webinars will be available online. 

“The health and safety of our members is, as always, of paramount importance and these steps will assist us all in taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to return to full activity as early as possible,” the statement concludes.

“As this is a rapidly developing situation, we will continue to monitor the information received from the relevant authorities on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA], meanwhile, announced their own fixture plans earlier this week, cancelling the 2020 National Leagues.

Read the Camogie Association’s statement here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

