Irish horse racing to be shut down as Taoiseach bans all sporting events

HORSE RACING IN Ireland is set to be postponed after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar brought a halt to all sporting events this afternoon.

Follow a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning, Varadkar held a press conference to introduce a raft of new measures in order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Scenes at Clonmel this afternoon.

During his speech, he explained that sporting events — even those taking place behind closed doors — must stop until 19 April at the earliest.

A week ago, Horse Racing Ireland took the decision to continue race meetings without members of the general public, despite their British equivalent and other Irish sporting bodies suspending activities.

There is racing at Clonmel today, but that will be the last action for a number of weeks at least, as the new measures come into effect from midnight tonight.

Jocky Rachael Blackmore observing social distancing at Clonmel today. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO