Murray wins camogie manager of the year, Offaly and Kerry lead soaring stars team

GALWAY’S CATHAL MURRAY has been named PwC camogie manager of the year, with the soaring stars selection of top intermediate and junior players also unveiled.

Murray led Galway to a stunning All-Ireland senior success last month, ending Cork’s three in a row hopes with a 1-14 to 1-13 win.

The Sarsfields clubman has now delivered three O’Duffy Cup titles in seven years, the Tribe having also reigned supreme in 2019 and 2021.

Murray’s Galway and Cork dominate the All-Star nominees — revealed last week — while the recipients of the 2025 PwC camogie soaring stars awards were announced today.

The soaring stars recognise the outstanding players from this year’s intermediate and premier junior championships, won by Offaly and Laois respectively.

Intermediate champions Offaly lead the way with six players, while runners-up Kerry have four inclusions.

Premier junior winners Laois see three players honoured, while representatives from intermediate semi-finalists Antrim and Down round out the selection.

The All-Stars and soaring stars teams, and manager of the year, will be honoured at a ceremony in Croke Park on Saturday, 15 November.

2025 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team

1. Aoife Fitzgerald (Kerry)

2. Sharon Shanahan (Offaly), 3. Amy Byrne (Offaly), 4. Rachel McCarthy (Kerry)

5. Orlagh Phelan (Offaly), 6. Clodagh Tynan (Laois), 7. Dearbhla Magee (Down)

8. Patrice Diggin (Kerry), 9. Clodagh Leahy (Offaly)

10. Grace Teehan (Offaly), 11. Roisin McCormick (Antrim), 12. Gráinne Delaney (Laois)

13. Jackie Horgan (Kerry), 14. Mairéad Teehan (Offaly), 15. Aimee Collier (Laois).