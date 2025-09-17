10 for champions Galway, 11 for finalists Cork - Camogie All-Star nominees revealed

THE NOMINEES FOR the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Star awards have been revealed.

All-Ireland finalists Cork lead the way with 11 nominees, while champions Galway have one less in 10.

Galway ended Cork’s three in a row hopes by winning a thrilling All-Ireland final 1-14 to 1-13 last month.

Semi-finalists Tipperary and Waterford are recognised with five and six nominees respectively, while Kilkenny have three players on the long list.

One Clare nominee completes the selection, with six counties represented.

The PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year nominees have also been announced.

Advertisement

Galway duo Aoife Donohue — Player of the Match in the final — and Dervla Higgins are in contention for the senior gong, alongside Saoirse McCarthy of Cork.

Donohue was previously named Player of the Year in 2021, while she was nominated alongside McCarthy last year as Laura Hayes reigned supreme. This is McCarthy’s fourth nomination in a row.

Galway celebrate with the O'Duffy Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland winning Offaly pair Orlagh Phelan and Grace Teehan are in the running for the intermediate prize, along with Kerry’s Patrice Diggin.

And it’s a clean sweep for champions Laois at junior level, with Aimee Collier, Gráinne Delaney and Clodagh Tynan nominated for Player of the Year.

The PwC Camogie All-Star awards take place in Croke Park on Saturday, 15 November.

2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations

Goalkeepers

Sarah Healy (Galway)

Amy Lee (Cork)

Brianna O’Regan (Waterford)

Defenders

Róisín Black (Galway)

Karin Blair (Tipperary)

Méabh Cahalane (Cork)

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Mairead Eviston (Tipperary)

Vikki Falconer (Waterford)

Rachael Hanniffy (Galway)

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Clare Hehir (Clare)

Ciara Hickey (Galway)

Dervla Higgins (Galway)

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Midfielders

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Laura Greene (Kilkenny)

Karen Kennedy (Tipperary)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Forwards

Orlaith Cahalane (Cork)

Beth Carton (Waterford)

Carrie Dolan (Galway)

Abby Flynn (Waterford)

Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Katrina Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Mallon (Galway)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Emma Murphy (Cork)

Grace O’Brien (Tipperary)

Amy O’Connor (Cork)

Ailish O’Reilly (Galway)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Saoirse McCarthy. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees:

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Dervla Higgins (Galway)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year nominees:

Patrice Diggin (Kerry)

Orlagh Phelan (Offaly)

Grace Teehan (Offaly)

PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year nominees: