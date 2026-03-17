Campbell College beat Belfast rivals RBAI with last-minute try to lift Ulster Senior Cup

Ulster Schools Senior Cup final

Campbell College 26

RBAI 22

Michael Sadlier reports from the Affidea Stadium

A GRANDSTAND FINISH and last-minute try allowed Campbell College to lift the Ulster Schools’ Cup after defeating Belfast rivals Royal Belfast Academical Institution in tense final at the Affidea Stadium.

Hooker David Nelson was the one who banked the winning score, as he wriggled over with the clock almost red, allowing the school to bring the trophy back to east Belfast for the first time since 2018 – and just months after the death of long-serving coach and teacher John McKinney.

Inst had led 19-12 following an action-packed first half but were unable to add anything more than a penalty in what followed, allowing Campbell to believe and ultimately strike for glory.

What a day for Campbell College! 🏉



The Schools' Cup is heading back to east Belfast for the first time since 2018! 🏆



FT: Campbell College 26-22 RBAI#BBCRugby pic.twitter.com/cR3QK3dR0S — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) March 17, 2026

Only a minute-and-a-half had gone when Campbell scrum half James Wells got on the end of a Rus Lovo pass to score though Jack Best missed the extras.

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Inst, playing with the strong wind, immediately struck back when centre Adam Millar made the corner though again there was no conversion as Charlie O’Connor missed from the tee on a day of challenging conditions.

Campbell then took back the lead, this time from a lineout maul, when Nelson dived over and Jack Best converted.

But Inst responded again, flanker Cian McClean driving and O’Connor’s conversion making it 12-12.

Inst pushed on once more, McClean claiming his second and O’Connor also converted giving Inst the lead 19-12 which is how the half ended.

It didn’t take long for Campbell to strike after the restart, Lovo providing another assist this time for Harry Wells. Importantly, Jack Best also managed a superb touchline conversion to make it 19-19.

It was anyone’s game now and on 49 minutes, O’Connor kicked a penalty after Campbell had strayed offside, pushing Inst back in front at 22-19.

Campbell responded by cranking things up and putting Inst under intense pressure though they were unable to finish a number of opportunities to take control of the final.

With time running out, it looked as if Inst had the trophy wrapped up but then a lineout turnover gave a grateful Campbell good field position in the Inst 22 and they assaulted the line with a series of close-in pick and goes.

With time up, Nelson wriggled his way through the amber and black jerseys, Jack Best’s conversion bringing it all to an end.

CAMPBELL COLLEGE: L Graham, H Wells, P Henry (capt) I Hatch, R Lovo, J Best, J Wells; C Doy-Dolan, D Nelson, C McKinney, R Potter, C Best, H Burrows, R Parks, D-N Simmons

Replacements: D Armstrong, T Alexander, T Scott, R Adair, F Campbell, O Larkin, A Lowey, Z Thompson

RBAI: J Power, J Coulter, A Millar, C Patton, A Purcell, C O’Connor, S Clark; R Hamilton, R Dillon (capt), R McIlwarth, C Ballantine, R Gibson, E Magowan, C McClean, A Boyd

Replacements: R Montgomery, M Watkins, R Edmondson, Z Surphlis, C Davis, R Steen, D Gray, B McCarten.

Referee: K Davison.