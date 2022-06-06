Membership : Access or Sign Up
Caoimhín Kelleher leaves door open to move away from Liverpool

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Ukraine, the Irish goalkeeper was non-committal on his future at club level.

Gavin Cooney reports from FAI HQ, Abbottstown
By Gavin Cooney Monday 6 Jun 2022
Kelleher lifts the League Cup at Wembley earlier this year.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER DID not rule out a move away from Liverpool when speaking to the Irish media at the Republic of Ireland training ground earlier today. 

Asked if he had decided to remain as Alisson’s understudy at Anfield next season or go on loan to gain experience as a first-choice goalkeeper at club level, Kelleher replied, “I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.” 

Asked a follow-up question as to whether he is tempted by a move for first-choice football, he said, “I’m not sure yet, man. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.” 

Jurgen Klopp has described Kelleher as the best number two goalkeeper in the world after his heroics in the Carabao Cup final, in which the Corkman scored the winning penalty after a tense 0-0 draw against Chelsea. It’s high praise that nonetheless cements his place in the hierarchy at Liverpool, behind Alisson, whom Klopp routinely describes as the best goalkeeper in the world. 

Kelleher played all but one of the Carabao Cup games on the way to winning the competition, but made just two appearances in the Premier League, when Alisson missed games owing to international commitments and Covid. His star-turn at Wembley has earned him a spot in Liverpool history, however, immortalised on a mural at the club’s training ground alongside images of other trophy-winning goalkeepers at the club. 

“It was a special moment for me. To win a cup with such a big club like Liverpool was obviously a great moment. When you do it once, you kind of want to do it again and again, and get that feeling again. It’s given me great motivation to try to do it again and get those experiences again.” 

Gavin Bazunu’s back injury thrust Kelleher into a starting berth against Armenia on Saturday, his competitive debut having played both friendly games in March with Bazunu absent through illness. Bazunu’s absence means Kelleher will continue for the three remaining games in June, the first of which is the visit of Ukraine on Wednesday. 

“I was happy to play the last game as well, it’s unfortunate what happened to Gavin: I wouldn’t wish injuries on anyone. That’s unfortunate. But it is hopefully an opportunity for me to get in and do a good job and try to hold onto the shirt.” 

Reflecting on that game in Armenia, Kelleher said, “Obviously disappointing not to win. It was a long journey, and disappointing not to win. Obviously we didn’t play our best, disappointing not to give the fans who travelled over, and made the long journey over, not to give them a result and performance they deserve. There was a big disappointment in the whole camp after the result.”

Gavin Cooney
