PA United dispatched Burnley in the last 16, while Charlton eliminated Brighton on penalties.
# Draw
Man United to host League One Charlton in Carabao Cup last eight
Man City will visit Southampton in the quarter-finals after tonight’s 3-2 win over holders Liverpool.
18 minutes ago

CHARLTON ATHLETIC ARE the only non-Premier League club of eight remaining in the Carabao Cup and the League One side will make the trip north to Old Trafford for their quarter-final tie.

Charlton, currently sitting 18th in the third tier, shocked Brighton on penalties last night while United dispatched Vincent Kompany’s Brighton at Old Trafford.

Manchester City, who tonight knocked out holders Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller, will visit Southampton in the last eight, while Newcastle will host Leicester City.

The last quarter-final tie drawn will see Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest meet Wolves at the City Ground.

Both sides are currently situated in the relegation zone, with bottom-of-the-table Wolves having won more games in the Carabao Cup so far this season than they’ve managed in the league.

All four quarter-finals will take place on the week beginning 9 January.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

  • Manchester United v Charlton Athletic
  • Southampton v Manchester City
  • Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Newcastle United v Leicester City

Gavan Casey
