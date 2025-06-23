'Leaving Man United, finding a new club… There’s a lot going on for her'

IRELAND BOSS Carla Ward has spoken about the reasons for Aoife Mannion’s absence from the squad.

The 29-year-old defender started five out of six Nations League matches since the former Aston Villa manager took charge in January, but won’t be available for friendlies against the USA in Colorado (26 June) and Ohio (29 June).

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Mannion would leave Man United after making 55 appearances since joining from Man City in the summer of 2021.

Mannion’s four-year spell at the Red Devils was hampered by misfortune — a knee injury midway through the 2021-22 campaign cut short her season, while a more recent quad strain also curtailed her progress.

“Aoife has had a difficult year. She struggled with a few injuries towards the back end,” Ward said. “She is exhausted. And we have to look after people on a human level as well. It’s not about flogging them. It’s about looking after them.

“When we talk about burnout, we don’t just mean physical; there can be mental fatigue. And mental fatigue, for me, is far greater than physical fatigue, and I think Aoife is in that mental bracket.

“So I think it’s more fatigued on the whole. There’s a lot going on for her. So that was the decision that we came to with her. She asked for a break. We spoke about it. Collectively, the performance and medical staff said the same. So it’s an important time to give her a break.

“There’s a lot she’s contending with, leaving Manchester United, finding a new club. I think there’s lots of different things that have been going on for her, and she’s had a couple of niggles, different injuries. And I think Aoife is somebody who understands her body and her mind, and that’s all I can say on it.”

Asked whether the upcoming friendlies might have been an opportunity for free agent Mannion to put herself in the shop window, Ward replied: “Of course, but there are a number of factors why Aoife is not here. And respectfully, everybody is in the same boat, in terms of medical staff, technical staff, performance staff, Aoife, everybody is in the same agreeance that this was the right decision.”

Mannion is not the only unattached Ireland player, with the likes of Heather Payne, Grace Moloney, Megan Campbell and Izzy Atkinson in the process of moving clubs.

“I’m not surprised there are a number of players without a club, that is normal for this time of year,” Ward said. “There are a lot of people who are having conversations with clubs. I’m quite hands-on. I speak to a lot of the players, I understand who is potentially going where, who is having conversations with whom. I’ve had conversations with them about what moves might happen and what that looks like. There is no concern.”

Moloney, Campbell and Atkinson have all been named in the latest Ireland squad, but Ward played down suggestions these upcoming games could help them secure a move for the trio.

“Most of them are talking already, sorting out clubs. So no, it’s nothing to do with that. We picked a squad that is fit, ready, and available to represent their country.”

Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Katie McCabe, Aoibheann Clancy, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan are also unavailable for selection as Ireland face a side against whom they have lost all 16 of their previous encounters and scored just one goal in those games.

However, one player who will be Stateside is Ellen Molloy. In January, the 21-year-old midfielder left Sheffield United for personal reasons after a short spell in England to return home to sign with Wexford.

Ward acknowledged Molloy’s decision to come back to the Women’s Premier Division was less than ideal from an international perspective.

“The League of Ireland is an evolving league; it still has a long way to go. It’s a part-time league. Let’s not be too naïve. International football is a massive step-up. The Championship is a step-up from that, let alone the WSL or international football.

“So it’s having a look at how Ellen can cope in an international environment. We’ve had a look at a few other League of Ireland players as well. Ellen has done tremendously well, and she has been involved here before. So obviously it is now for us to see how she copes at this level.

“I never really want to get involved in what leagues they play in. It’s important they’re playing football. Confidence is key. She came home for her own reasons. All we want to do is select players who are involved in competitive football, ideally at the highest level. That’s a decision that only Ellen can make.

“Of course, you want players who are full-time — that is the reality. And when we look at the League of Ireland, the sooner we can make it full-time, the better for the future of the game.”