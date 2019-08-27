This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup winner Carli Lloyd invited to kick in NFL preseason game

The US star was filmed drilling a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice last week.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 1:44 PM
41 minutes ago 1,772 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4783886
Lloyd takes a kick as Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball.
Image: Matt Rourke
Lloyd takes a kick as Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball.
Lloyd takes a kick as Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball.
Image: Matt Rourke

CARLI LLOYD HAS received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game later this week, her trainer James Galanis has said.

Lloyd, a two-time Women’s World Cup champion with the United States, drilled a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice last week, which led to one unnamed team asking her to be on their roster for their matchup on Thursday, Galanis told Fox Sports.

The forward was genuinely interested, Galanis said, but she declined the invitation because it conflicts with USA’s friendly against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“[Monday], she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis said. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster.

“She was told [she could] play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Galanis said Lloyd was “definitely thinking about” trying to kick in the NFL.

“Knowing Carli, I don’t think she would just hop on and do it,” Galanis said. “She would need a couple of weeks training just to get comfortable. But things have escalated and it is real… Knowing Carli, this is why it is enticing for her because it is a challenge.

“That’s what Carli thrives on, it is the next thing she can conquer. That’s why we have had half a dozen conversations about it in less than a week.”

soccer-u-s-womens-national-team-victory-tour-ireland-at-usa In action for the world champions against Ireland's Louise Quinn earlier this month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Lloyd told NBC Sports she thinks, with some work, she could be successful at the position.

“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well,” Lloyd said during that interview.

It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this. And I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure.

“When I have to nail something – shooting hoops, axe throwing, kicking a field goal – that is the moment I live for and want. It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it.”

