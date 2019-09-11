This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Speechless' Ancelotti launches tirade on Napoli website over the state of the club's dressing rooms

‘Where are we supposed to change for the matches against Sampdoria and Liverpool?’

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
7 minutes ago 407 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4805465
Carlo Ancelott (file pic).
Carlo Ancelott (file pic).
Carlo Ancelott (file pic).

NAPOLI COACH CARLO Ancelotti is seething at the poor state of the club’s San Paolo stadium, singling out the dressing rooms as an example of the “inadequacy and unprofessionalism” with which remodelling works were carried out. 

The famous old ground is owned by the Comune di Napoli, Naples’ city council, but is synonymous with the Serie A club, who have played there since construction of the stadium finished in 1959. 

This summer San Paolo underwent fresh rebuilding efforts as it hosted the Summer Universiade games, which saw its capacity reduced to 55,000 spectators. 

But having been promised that work on the stadium would be finished just after the start of the Serie A season, Ancelotti was dismayed to see Napoli’s home in disarray. 

“I saw the conditions of the San Paolo dressing rooms. I am speechless,” the veteran coach fired in a statement published on Napoli’s official website.

“I accepted the club’s request to play the first two matches of the season away from our home, so that the work could be completed, as promised.”

Those two matches served up thrilling clashes for Napoli fans on the road, with 14 goals scored in total. 

Last year’s Serie A runners-up kicked off the new term with a 4-3 victory in Florence over Fiorentina, before going down by the same scoreline in Turin to Juventus when Kalidou Koulibaly scored an injury-time own goal. 

Their first home match comes this Saturday against Sampdoria, before Liverpool visit San Paolo the following Tuesday; but Ancelotti fears facilities will not be fit for use even then.

You can build a house in two months and they were unable to refurbish the dressing rooms! Where are we supposed to change for the matches against Sampdoria and Liverpool?

“I am outraged by the inadequacy and unprofessionalism of those who had to carry out this work. How could the Region, Municipality and Commissioners disregard the commitments they made to us?

“I see contempt and a lack of care for the team, club and the city. I am dismayed for that.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie