Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to a year in jail for tax fraud - but will not serve any prison time

A SPANISH COURT on Wednesday sentenced former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to a year in jail for tax fraud committed in 2014, a punishment that will not oblige the Brazil coach to serve prison time.

“We condemn Carlo Ancelotti, as the author of an offence against the treasury… to the punishment of one year in prison” and a fine of €386,361 euros, the Madrid court wrote in a ruling.

