Castlebar capacity raised with extra 2,000 tickets released for Mayo-Donegal clash

SATURDAY’S HOTLY-ANTICIPATED Super 8 clash between Mayo and Donegal will have an increased capacity of over 27,000.

An additional 2,000 tickets for Castlebar’s McHale have been made available through clubs as Mayo and Donegal aim to reach the All-Ireland SFC semi-final stage.

Capacity of McHale Park was initially limited to 25,369 last week before today’s release of extra tickets for Saturday’s 6pm throw-in (Sky Sports).

