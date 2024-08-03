Cathal Doyle wins repechage to reach 1500m semi-finals

CATHAL DOYLE SURGED to victory in his repechage race to reach the men’s 1500 metres semi-finals at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Doyle, a native of Bettystown, Co. Meath, produced a strong final 300 metres to reach the semis via the backdoor route having missed out on automatic qualification from the heats.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old posted a time of 3:34.92, qualifying in first place in the repechage along with France’s Azeddine Habz (3:35.10) and Italy’s Ossama Meslek (3:35.32).

There was no joy, however, for Doyle’s fellow Irishman Luke McCann who finished seventh in the same race (3:36.50), missing out on the top-three finish required to progress to the semis.

Cathal Doyle surges in last 300 metres to win the first 1500m repechage heat in 3:34.92. What a run.#RTESport #Paris2024

📺 Watch https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📱Updates https://t.co/7oDcUYslbX pic.twitter.com/TPbM9UKgkq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2024

Andrew Coscoran has also bowed out following a 12th-placed finish in a separate repechage race.

Coscroan, who had struggled with illness before these Games, attempted to keep the pace but already appeared to be struggling when he was bumped by Britain’s George Mills, which totally ruled him out of contention.