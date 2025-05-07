The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
PSG defeat Arsenal to reach Champions League final
Paris Saint-Germain 2
Arsenal 1
(PSG win 3-1 on aggregate)
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN booked a place in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich, after defeating Arsenal in tonight’s semi-final second leg.
Fabian Ruiz’s goal in the 27th minute put PSG, who were 1-0 up after the first leg, in the driving seat.
Vitinha missed a second-half penalty for the home side, but Achraf Hakimi put them three goals clear on aggregate, and a Bukayo Saka strike for Arsenal could not change the outcome.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Arsenal Champions League Progress PSG Soccer