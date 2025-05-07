Advertisement
PSG players celebrate Achraf Hakimi's goal. Alamy Stock Photo
PSG defeat Arsenal to reach Champions League final

The final takes place on 31 May.
9.56pm, 7 May 2025
Paris Saint-Germain 2

Arsenal 1

(PSG win 3-1 on aggregate)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN booked a place in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich, after defeating Arsenal in tonight’s semi-final second leg.

Fabian Ruiz’s goal in the 27th minute put PSG, who were 1-0 up after the first leg, in the driving seat.

Vitinha missed a second-half penalty for the home side, but Achraf Hakimi  put them three goals clear on aggregate, and a Bukayo Saka strike for Arsenal could not change the outcome.

More to follow…

