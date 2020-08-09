Cavan All-Ireland winner James McCabe dies aged 89

James McCabe was part of the last Cavan team to win the All-Ireland.

FORMER CAVAN FOOTBALLER James McCabe has died at the age of 89.

McCabe was part of the Breffni side which captured the 1952 All-Ireland title after defeating Meath in a replay by 0-9 to 0-5 at Croke Park.

That was Cavan’s fifth and most recent time to lift the Sam Maguire, with McCabe lining out at corner back.

McCabe worked in education planning and was appointed senior economist for educational planning at the World Bank in Washington DC.

His death follows the passing of fellow 1952 All-Ireland winner Johnny Cusack. Cusack, who passed away in July at the age of 92, played at corner-forward in that All-Ireland decider.

