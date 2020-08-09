This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavan All-Ireland winner James McCabe dies aged 89

James McCabe lined out at corner-back when Cavan defeated Meath in the 1952 All-Ireland final replay.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 774 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171489
James McCabe was part of the last Cavan team to win the All-Ireland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
James McCabe was part of the last Cavan team to win the All-Ireland.
James McCabe was part of the last Cavan team to win the All-Ireland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER CAVAN FOOTBALLER James McCabe has died at the age of 89.

McCabe was part of the Breffni side which captured the 1952 All-Ireland title after defeating Meath in a replay by 0-9 to 0-5 at Croke Park.

That was Cavan’s fifth and most recent time to lift the Sam Maguire, with McCabe lining out at corner back.

McCabe worked in education planning and was appointed senior economist for educational planning at the World Bank in Washington DC.

His death follows the passing of fellow 1952 All-Ireland winner Johnny Cusack. Cusack, who passed away in July at the age of 92, played at corner-forward in that All-Ireland decider.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie