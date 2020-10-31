BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 31 October 2020
Galligan the hero as Cavan win it at the death against Monaghan

Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan struck an incredible free to secure one point – 2-15 to 1-17 win – for Cavan against their bitter rivals.

By Declan Bogue Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 5:08 PM
Galligan strikes the winning score.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CAVAN MANAGER MICKEY Graham put it best when he said that while there were no fans present in Clones, there would have been a fair few television sets shipping serious abuse around the county as his team pulled off an astonishing comeback to dump neighbours Monaghan out of Ulster.

This game was practically bi-polar with the number of moodswings present. Monaghan hit nine points to Cavan’s one in response in the first half to take control, Cavan putting together a run of six unanswered points to force extra-time.

Conor McManus missed what would be a routine free for him at the death, and while Rory Beggan looked to bring the game to penalties with a booming free at the end of extra-time, there was still time for Cavan to gain a 55-metre free at the very death that their own goalkeeper Raymond Galligan ambled up and boomed over the black spot to deny them the chance.

Even in extra time Monaghan appeared the more likely to secure the win when substitutes Colin Walshe and Andrew Woods converted chances, but the game flipped once again when Thomas Galligan took delivery of a raking pass, got inside Ryan Wylie and squared to Martin Reilly to palm home.

kieran-hughes-and-stephen-ohanlon-with-gearoid-mckiernan Gearoid McKiernan battles with Monaghan's Kieran Hughes and Stephen O'Hanlon. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Monaghan equalised with a Shane Carey mark, Chris Conroy put Cavan back in front with a ’45′, Rory Beggan restored parity again with a long free kick.

And finally, there was Galligan at the death. Condemning Monaghan to a winter of soul-searching and putting his own team into a quarter-final against Antrim in Kingspan Breffni next weekend.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus 1-4, 2f, M Bannigan 0-2, K Duffy, D Ward, F Kelly, K Hughes, R McAnespie, S O’Hanlon, C McCarthy, A Woods, C Walshe 0-1 each, S Carey 0-1mark, R Beggan 0-1f  

Scorers for Cavan: M Reilly 1-1, G McKiernan 0-3, O Pierson 1-0, S Smith, L Fortune 0-2 each, G Smith, J Smith, O Kiernan, T Galligan 0-1 each, N Murray 0-1mark, C Conroy 0-1 ’45′, R Galligan 0-1f  

MONAGHAN

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

6. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

9. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Michael Bannigan (Aughnamullen)

19. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

13. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

14. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

D Malone for D Wylie (29m), S Carey for McCarthy (64m), N Kearns for O’Hanlon (65m), C McGuinness for K Hughes (73m), C Walshe for Bannigan (ET, 1m), A Woods for Kelly (ET, 8m), C McCarthy for O’Connell (ET 18m)

CAVAN

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

3. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

4. Killian Brady (Mullahoran)

5. Gerard Smith (Lavey)

6. Ciaran Brady (Arva)

7. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels)

8. James Smith (Crosserlough)

9. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

10. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

11. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels)

12. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

13. Oisin Pierson (Gowna)

21. Stephen Smith (Crosserlough)

15. Cormac O’Reilly (Mullahoran)

Subs:

23. Thomas Galligan (Lacken) for J Smith (HT)

17. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Pierson (42m)

26. Thomas Edward Donoghue for O’Reilly (65m)

14. Chris Conroy (Lavey) for C Brady (55m)

19. Paul Graham for K Brady (60m)

24. E Doughty for Murray (ET)

20. O Brady for S Smith (ET, HT)

18. C Timoney for McLoughlin (ET, 20m)

17. N Murray for Donoghue (ET 21m)

Referee: Ciaran Brannagan (Down)

