This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG sweating over Cavani's fitness ahead of Man United

The Uruguayan limped out of his side’s victory over Bordeaux earlier.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 5:51 PM
18 minutes ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4485862
Cavani suffered a thigh problem on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images
Cavani suffered a thigh problem on Saturday.
Cavani suffered a thigh problem on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been left sweating over the fitness of Edinson Cavani after the  forward was withdrawn in the club’s weekend clash with Bordeaux.

Cavani opened the scoring for the French champions after 42 minutes on Saturday by converting from the spot at Parc des Princes.

But it was his last contribution in the Ligue 1 clash, as he limped off during the final minutes of the first half.

PSG declined to make an immediate substitution, with Kylian Mbappe eventually replacing Cavani at the break.

First indications suggested that the forward felt discomfort in his right thigh, although it is unclear whether his absence for the second half points to an injury or simply a precautionary measure on the French side’s part.

Thomas Tuchel will now wait anxiously for updates on his star forward ahead of what will be PSG’s biggest match of the season to date.

On Tuesday the club travels to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United, with Cavani now a real doubt to make the cut.

A tie that looked rather favourable to PSG at the time of the draw now promises to be extremely challenging, with United in fine form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on the United bench.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since December and pushed themselves into fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday with a convincing 3-0 defeat of Fulham, a position that looked near-impossible back in the dark days of Mourinho’s final weeks in charge.

If Cavani does miss out only Mbappe will be available of the Ligue 1 leaders’ famed attacking trident.

Neymar is also absent for PSG, having suffered a broken metatarsal against Strasbourg in January .

Between them, the trio have smashed an incredible 48 goals in the French top flight this season, as the Parisians have opened up a 13-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie