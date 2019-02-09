PSG sweating over Cavani's fitness ahead of Man United

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been left sweating over the fitness of Edinson Cavani after the forward was withdrawn in the club’s weekend clash with Bordeaux.

Cavani opened the scoring for the French champions after 42 minutes on Saturday by converting from the spot at Parc des Princes.

But it was his last contribution in the Ligue 1 clash, as he limped off during the final minutes of the first half.

PSG declined to make an immediate substitution, with Kylian Mbappe eventually replacing Cavani at the break.

First indications suggested that the forward felt discomfort in his right thigh, although it is unclear whether his absence for the second half points to an injury or simply a precautionary measure on the French side’s part.

Thomas Tuchel will now wait anxiously for updates on his star forward ahead of what will be PSG’s biggest match of the season to date.

On Tuesday the club travels to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United, with Cavani now a real doubt to make the cut.

A tie that looked rather favourable to PSG at the time of the draw now promises to be extremely challenging, with United in fine form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on the United bench.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since December and pushed themselves into fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday with a convincing 3-0 defeat of Fulham, a position that looked near-impossible back in the dark days of Mourinho’s final weeks in charge.

If Cavani does miss out only Mbappe will be available of the Ligue 1 leaders’ famed attacking trident.

Neymar is also absent for PSG, having suffered a broken metatarsal against Strasbourg in January .

Between them, the trio have smashed an incredible 48 goals in the French top flight this season, as the Parisians have opened up a 13-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

