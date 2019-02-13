This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cain is able to guide CBC into Senior Cup semi-final clash with Ardscoil

The fullback kicked three second-half penalties in a 21-19 victory over Crescent.

By John Keogh Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 5:45 PM
2 hours ago 3,392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4492212

CBC 21

Crescent 19

John Keogh reports from Thomond Park

Billy Cain was the hero for CBC as three second-half penalties saw the famed Cork school to a 21-19 victory over Crescent in the Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

CBC’s win means they progress into a semi-final clash with Ardscoil Rís, which will take place in the week commencing on 4 March.

Jack Madden with Bily Cain Billy Cain and Jack Madden compete for possession. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CBC led Crescent 19-15 at the break in their quarter-final but three nerveless kicks from CBC fullback Cain saw them book their place in the last four.

CBC made a blistering start to the game with John Willis and Aaron Leahy tries inside the opening 18 minutes, one of which was converted by Cain.

Crescent settled and got back into the game when Ben Carew finished in the right corner after slick hands from Maccon Casserly and Colm Quilligan.

The Limerick school were then on level terms just after the half-hour when Jamin Hoffman’s scintillating break was finished off by Casserly. Jack Delaney added the extras to level the game at 12-12.

Crescent hit the front just before half time when Jack Madden forced his way over from close range. Delaney nailed the straightforward conversion to put Crescent into a four point half-time lead.

CBC fans celebrate after the game CBC fans at Thomond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The second half was a tighter affair, with both sides guilty of errors close to the opposing line, but it was Cain who ultimately sealed victory for CBC.

Scorers:

CBC:

Tries: John Willis and Aaron Leahy

Conversions: Billy Cain (1/2)

Penalties: Billy Cain (3/3)

Crescent:

Tries: Ben Carew, Maccon Casserly and Jack Madden

Conversions: Jack Delaney (2/3)

CRESCENT COLLEGE: Timothy Duggan; Colm Quilligan, Jamin Hoffman, Jack Delaney, Ben Carew (Cian Tuohy ’45); Maccon Casserly (Darragh Casserly ’62), David Ahearne (Jake Connolly, ’36); Darragh O’Shea (Ben O’Sullivan ’65), Charlie Dineen (Joshua Skehan Fitzgerald ’78), Ronan Gallery (Ethan O’Sullivan ’78), Cian McDonagh (David Doyle ’56), Sean Malone (Cian Gorey ’57), James McKeogh (Aodhan Herbery ’53), Barry Scott, Jack Madden. 

CBC: Billy Cain; Patrick O’Hara (Karl Waterman ’36), Killian Coughlan, Harry O’Riordan, Aaron Leahy; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor (Kevin Murphy ’50) (Johnny Murphy ’82) ; Charlie Rasmussen (Padraig O’Brien ’60), (Robbie Kelleher ’75), Scott Buckley (Sean Rall ’60), Mark Donnelly, Aidan O’Brien, John Willis, Ronan O’Sullivan, Conor Walsh (Alex O’Brien ’60), Cian Hurley. 

Referee: Tommy O’Donoghue (MAR).

John Keogh
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
