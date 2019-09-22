This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 September, 2019
Celtic and Rangers recover from slow starts for comfortable wins

Jermain Defoe scored twice in Rangers’ win at St Johnstone.

By AFP Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,925 Views 3 Comments
Neil Lennon couldn't hide his disappointment.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Neil Lennon couldn't hide his disappointment.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC MAINTAINED THEIR 100% start to the Scottish Premiership season after conceding early on to beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Celtic Park.

Rangers also started slowly away at St. Johnstone, but blew away the hosts after the break to win 4-0 in Perth and remain just three points behind their arch rivals after six games.

Both of the Glasgow giants had been in Europa League action on Thursday and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard bemoaned the scheduling of an early Sunday start for both sides.

Fatigued by their efforts in Europe, both Celtic and Rangers started slowly with Kilmarnock taking the lead in Glasgow through Eamonn Brophy.

However, Neil Lennon’s men settled any nerves just before the break when Odsonne Edouard powered home James Forrest’s cross.

Edouard struck again early in the second-half to put the Scottish champions in front and Ryan Christie made the points safe from close range just before the hour mark.

Rangers posed little threat in the first 45 minutes at McDiarmid Park, but never looked in trouble once Alfredo Morelos fired high into the net just two minutes into the second period.

Connor Goldson’s header then doubled the visitors’ advantage before Gerrard introduced Jermain Defoe for Morelos 11 minutes from time.

That was still enough time for the 36-year-old to score twice as Defoe finished off a counter-attack from a St Johnstone corner to make it 3-0 before an emphatic finish in the final minute rounded off the scoring.

