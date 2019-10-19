This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic score 4 goals in 9 minutes to win and move back on top

The reigning champions enjoyed a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County on Saturday.

By AFP Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 6:04 PM
Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC SCORED FOUR times in nine second-half minutes to move back ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County on Saturday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the scoring after just four minutes, but the champions somehow failed to add to their lead before half-time despite creating a host of chances.

Neil Lennon’s men found their shooting boots at the break as Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor, an own goal from Liam Fontaine and James Forrest blew the Staggies away before the hour mark.

Elyounoussi then added a sixth 18 minutes from time to move Celtic a point clear of Rangers, who face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

“I was disappointed not to be more than one up in the first half,” said Lennon.

“I put a challenge out to the players at half time and they responded with a volley of goals.

“That’s the most complete performance we’ve had since I returned here and close to the most complete I’ve had as Celtic manager.”

Aberdeen closed the gap on Motherwell in third to one point with a 3-0 win at Fir Park.

The hosts missed the chance to go in front when James Scott missed an early penalty and the Dons punished that mistake through Sam Cosgrove’s well-taken opener.

Niall McGinn and Zak Vyner then secured a first win in three games for Derek McInnnes’s men after the break.

Kilmarnock moved into fifth with a 2-1 win over Livingston.

The pressure on Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom increased as his side blew a first-half lead to draw 1-1 at Hamilton.

St. Johnstone remain bottom of the table without a win this season as they lost 2-0 to St. Mirren in Paisley.

© – AFP 2019   

