Sunday 5 May, 2019
Cerrone takes convincing win over Al Iaquinta, calls on McGregor to fight in July

The 36-year-old won on a unanimous points decision.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 May 2019, 10:54 AM
43 minutes ago 1,184 Views 4 Comments
Cerrone with his son post-fight.
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images
Cerrone with his son post-fight.
Cerrone with his son post-fight.
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images

DONALD CERRONE IMPRESSED at lightweight in the main event of last night’s UFC card in Ottawa.

‘Cowboy’ took a unanimous scorecard win (49-45, 49-45, 49-46) over Al Iaquinta after a grueling 25-minute bout in which Cerrone used his range and variety to get the best of his opponent.

Iaquinta had his best spells early on, setting a fast pace in the first and connecting with effective combos in the second before the 36-year-old steadied himself and took back control with kicks.

Cerrone had his opponent on the mat in the fourth thanks to another front kick, but Iaquinta battled on into the fifth and final round, which ended with Cerrone on top.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2019-05-04 Iaquinta's face bloodied during the bout. Source: The Canadian Press/PA Images

“I guess I’m doing it for all the old people out there, man. There’s still a chance,” Cerrone said post-fight after Iaquinta had suggested he was slowing down.

Cerrone insists he wants his next fight to be for the lightweight title. Unless, of course, the former holder of that title is willing to return to the octagon.

“I want the title, whatever that means. Unless, Conor McGregor, you want to fight me in July?” Cerrone said. “I’m ready. Fourth of July, let’s do it.”

