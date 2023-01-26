Leinster-Ulster knockout Champions Cup clash confirmed for Aviva Stadium

MUNSTER TRAVEL TO take on the Sharks on 1 April in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, while Leinster and Ulster’s all-Irish tie takes place at the Aviva Stadium on the same day.
The EPCR has announced the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage of the Champions Cup round of 16 matches.
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage have secured home advantage for the round of 16 and this rule will remain in place for the quarter-finals.
The semi-finals will be played in Europe at EPCR-designated venues with the showpiece final staged at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 May. More than 66,000 tickets have already been sold for the Dublin finals weekend.
Champions Cup round of 16:
Friday 31 March
Match 5: Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh Rugby, Welford Road, 8pm, BT Sport
Saturday 1 April
Match 3: Sharks v Munster, Hollywoodbets Kings Park, 1.30pm, BT Sport
Match 6: DHL Stormers v Harlequins, DHL Stadium, 4pm, BT Sports
Match 1: Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ, BT Sport
Match 8: La Rochelle v Gloucester, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 6.30pm, BT Sport
Sunday 2 April
Match 2: Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier, Sandy Park, 12.30pm ITV, BT Sport
Match 4: Saracens v Ospreys, StoneX Stadium, 3pm
Match 7: Toulouse v Bulls, Le Stadium, 4pm BT Sport
Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April
QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5
QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3
QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6
QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage
Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage
Final: Saturday, 20 May, Aviva Stadium
