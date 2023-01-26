Leinster-Ulster knockout Champions Cup clash confirmed for Aviva Stadium

MUNSTER TRAVEL TO take on the Sharks on 1 April in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, while Leinster and Ulster’s all-Irish tie takes place at the Aviva Stadium on the same day.

The EPCR has announced the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage of the Champions Cup round of 16 matches.

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage have secured home advantage for the round of 16 and this rule will remain in place for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be played in Europe at EPCR-designated venues with the showpiece final staged at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 May. More than 66,000 tickets have already been sold for the Dublin finals weekend.

Champions Cup round of 16:

Friday 31 March

Match 5: Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh Rugby, Welford Road, 8pm, BT Sport

Saturday 1 April

Match 3: Sharks v Munster, Hollywoodbets Kings Park, 1.30pm, BT Sport

Match 6: DHL Stormers v Harlequins, DHL Stadium, 4pm, BT Sports

Match 1: Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ, BT Sport

Match 8: La Rochelle v Gloucester, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 6.30pm, BT Sport

Sunday 2 April

Match 2: Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier, Sandy Park, 12.30pm ITV, BT Sport

Match 4: Saracens v Ospreys, StoneX Stadium, 3pm

Match 7: Toulouse v Bulls, Le Stadium, 4pm BT Sport

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April

QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5

QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3

QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6

QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

Final: Saturday, 20 May, Aviva Stadium