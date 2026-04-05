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Fixture details and TV information for Champions Cup/Challenge Cup quarter-finals
THE FIXTURE DETAILS and TV information have been revealed for the 2026 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
Following their victory over Edinburgh today, Leinster will host the Sale Sharks for their last-eight clash at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday, 11 April at 5.30pm.
The holders Bordeaux Bègles face Stade Toulousain in a home tie at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday, 12 April.
Ulster and Connacht will also be in action next weekend as they face into their respective Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
On Friday, 10 April, Ulster welcome Stade Rochelais to the Affidea Stadium at 8pm.
Connacht travel to Montpellier for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, 11 April.
Champions Cup Quarter-Finals
(Pool stage rankings in brackets – all kick-offs local times)
Friday 10 April
Saturday 11 April
Sunday 12 April
Champions Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May
Champions Cup final – Saturday, 23 May
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Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals
(Pool stage rankings in brackets – all kick-offs local times)
Friday 10 April
Saturday 11 April
Sunday 12 April
Challenge Cup Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage
Challenge Cup Final – Friday 22 May
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Challenge Cup Champions Cup Dates For The Diary Rugby