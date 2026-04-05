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Leinster's Caelan Doris after his side's win over Edinburgh. Ben Brady/INPHO
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Fixture details and TV information for Champions Cup/Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Leinster are through to the Champions Cup quarter-finals while Ulster and Connacht are in the last eight of the Challenge Cup.
9.26pm, 5 Apr 2026

THE FIXTURE DETAILS and TV information have been revealed for the 2026 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Following their victory over Edinburgh today, Leinster will host the Sale Sharks for their last-eight clash at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday, 11 April at 5.30pm.

The holders Bordeaux Bègles face Stade Toulousain in a home tie at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday, 12 April.

Ulster and Connacht will also be in action next weekend as they face into their respective Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

On Friday, 10 April, Ulster welcome Stade Rochelais to the Affidea Stadium at 8pm.

Connacht travel to Montpellier for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, 11 April.

Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

(Pool stage rankings in brackets – all kick-offs local times)

Friday 10 April 

  • Bath Rugby (4) v Northampton Saints (5): The Rec, 8pm – Premier Sports / beIN Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCR TV

Saturday 11 April   

  • Glasgow Warriors (2) v RC Toulon (7): Scotstoun Stadium, 3pm – Premier Sports / France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCRTV
  • Leinster Rugby (3) v Sale Sharks (11): Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm – Premier Sports / beIN Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCR TV

Sunday 12 April

  • Union Bordeaux Bègles (1) v Stade Toulousain (8): Stade Chaban-Delmas, 4pm - France TV / beIN Sports / Premier Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCR TV 

Champions Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May

  • SF 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 4
  • SF 2: winner QF 2 v winner QF 3

Champions Cup final – Saturday, 23 May

  • San Mamés Stadium – Bilbao, 3.45pm 

****

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals

(Pool stage rankings in brackets – all kick-offs local times)

Friday 10 April 

  • Ulster (3) v Stade Rochelais (11): Affidea Stadium, 8pm – Premier Sports / France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCR TV

Saturday 11 April

  • Montpellier Hérault Rugby (1) v Connacht (8): Septeo Stadium, 1.30pm – beIN Sports / Premier Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby / EPCR TV
  • Zebre Parma (5) v Dragons RFC (13): Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 9pm – EPCR TV / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Sunday 12 April

  • Benetton Rugby (2) v Exeter Chiefs (7), Stadio Comunale di Monigo – 1.30pm – EPCR TV / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Challenge Cup Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May

  • SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
  • SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Challenge Cup Final – Friday 22 May

  • San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, 9pm 

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