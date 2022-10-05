Bellingham stars as skipper, Messi nets stunner, and Juve get off the mark

Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

JUDE BELLINGHAM SCORED a stunning goal and set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro as he led Borussia Dortmund to a convincing 4-1 win at Sevilla in Uefa Champions League Group G.

Captaining his side at the age of just 19, Bellingham jinked into the left side of the box to double his side’s lead in the 41st minute before before Karim Ademeyi added a third.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a consolation for Sevilla early in the second half before Julian Brandt completed the scoring for the Bellingham-inspired hosts.

After the game, Sevilla confirmed the departure of head coach Julen Lopetegui, with reports in Spain claiming he is set to be replaced by Jorge Sampaoli.

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Defending champions Real Madrid were forced to ride their luck to extend their 100 per cent start at the top of Group F with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The hosts looked set to coast to victory after Rodrygo fired a long-range opener then Vinicius Junior doubled their advantage with less than half an hour on the clock.

But Shakhtar replied through a thunderous volley from Oleksandr Zubkov before the break and the visitors continued to threaten to snatch an equaliser on the counter-attack.

Benfica 1-1 PSG

A brilliant strike from Lionel Messi was not enough for Paris St Germain to preserve their perfect start in Group H as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica.

Messi curled a 22nd-minute opener past home keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos but his effort was cancelled out by a 41st-minute own goal by Danilo Pereira which keeps the hosts level at the top of the group.

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Two goals from Adrien Rabiot got Juventus up and running at the third time of asking as they swept to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in Turin.

Starting pointless after their first two games, Rabiot grabbed a 35th-minute opener before Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juve’s lead early in the second half.

Dean David set up a nervy finish for the hosts when he reduced the deficit in the 75th minute but Rabiot’s second seven minutes from time wrapped up an overdue victory.

Uefa Champions League results

Group E

RB Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Group F

RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

Group H