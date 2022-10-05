Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Bellingham stars as skipper, Messi nets stunner, and Juve get off the mark

The England midfielder scored a wonderful goal as Borussia Dortmund inflicted a final defeat on Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 11:00 PM
53 minutes ago 1,072 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5885436
Bellingham celebrates his goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Bellingham celebrates his goal.
Bellingham celebrates his goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

JUDE BELLINGHAM SCORED a stunning goal and set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro as he led Borussia Dortmund to a convincing 4-1 win at Sevilla in Uefa Champions League Group G.

Captaining his side at the age of just 19, Bellingham jinked into the left side of the box to double his side’s lead in the 41st minute before before Karim Ademeyi added a third.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a consolation for Sevilla early in the second half before Julian Brandt completed the scoring for the Bellingham-inspired hosts.

After the game, Sevilla confirmed the departure of head coach Julen Lopetegui, with reports in Spain claiming he is set to be replaced by Jorge Sampaoli.

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Defending champions Real Madrid were forced to ride their luck to extend their 100 per cent start at the top of Group F with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The hosts looked set to coast to victory after Rodrygo fired a long-range opener then Vinicius Junior doubled their advantage with less than half an hour on the clock.

But Shakhtar replied through a thunderous volley from Oleksandr Zubkov before the break and the visitors continued to threaten to snatch an equaliser on the counter-attack.

Benfica 1-1 PSG

A brilliant strike from Lionel Messi was not enough for Paris St Germain to preserve their perfect start in Group H as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica.

Messi curled a 22nd-minute opener past home keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos but his effort was cancelled out by a 41st-minute own goal by Danilo Pereira which keeps the hosts level at the top of the group.

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Two goals from Adrien Rabiot got Juventus up and running at the third time of asking as they swept to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in Turin.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Starting pointless after their first two games, Rabiot grabbed a 35th-minute opener before Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juve’s lead early in the second half.

Dean David set up a nervy finish for the hosts when he reduced the deficit in the 75th minute but Rabiot’s second seven minutes from time wrapped up an overdue victory.

Uefa Champions League results

Group E

  • RB Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
  • Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Group F

  • RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
  • Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

  • Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen
  • Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

Group H

  • Benfica 1-1 PSG
  • Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie