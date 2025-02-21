Liverpool to face PSG in Champions League last-16, Arsenal drawn against PSV

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven.
PSG qualified for the last-16 by hammering Brest, while PSV shocked Juventus.
Aston Villa will face Club Brugge in the last-16, to whom they lost 1-0 in the league phase.
The stand-out ties are the city derby between Atletico and holders Real and the all-Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.
Elsewhere, Barcelona will face Benfica, Feyenoord play Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund play Lille.
The entire route to the final is now mapped out, with all three English sides in the top half of the draw. Liverpool and Villa will face each other if they win their respective ties, while Arsenal, should they beat PSV, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.
The last-16 ties will take place on 4/5 and 11/12 March.
The quarter-finals are slated for 8/9 and 15/16 April, while the semi-finals are fixed for 29/30 April and 6/7 May. The final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on : 31 May.
Champions League last-16 draw
Aston Villa vs Club Brugge
Lille vs Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord vs Inter Milan
Liverpool vs PSG
Barcelona vs Benfica
Champions League quarter-final draw
Liverpool/PSG vs Aston Villa/Club Brugge
Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal/PSV
Feyenoord/Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund/Lille vs Benfica/Barcelona
Champions League semi-final draw
Liverpool/PSG/Aston Villa/Club Brugge vs Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid/Arsenal/PSV
Feyenoord/Inter Milan/Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund/Lille/Benfica/Barcelona
Arsenal Aston Villa Champions League Liverpool Premier League Ties