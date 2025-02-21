Advertisement
The Champions League knockout draw was made today at Uefa HQ, Nyon. Alamy Stock Photo
Liverpool to face PSG in Champions League last-16, Arsenal drawn against PSV

A Madrid derby between Real and Atletico is one of the stand-out ties.
11.21am, 21 Feb 2025
Gavin Cooney

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven. 

PSG qualified for the last-16 by hammering Brest, while PSV shocked Juventus. 

Aston Villa will face Club Brugge in the last-16, to whom they lost 1-0 in the league phase. 

The stand-out ties are the city derby between Atletico and holders Real and the all-Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. 

Elsewhere, Barcelona will face Benfica, Feyenoord play Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund play Lille.

The entire route to the final is now mapped out, with all three English sides in the top half of the draw. Liverpool and Villa will face each other if they win their respective ties, while Arsenal, should they beat PSV, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. 

The last-16 ties will take place on 4/5 and 11/12 March.

The quarter-finals are slated for  8/9 and 15/16 April, while the semi-finals are fixed for 29/30 April and 6/7 May. The final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on : 31 May. 

Champions League last-16 draw

  • Aston Villa vs Club Brugge 
  • Lille vs Borussia Dortmund 
  • Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich 
  • Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 
  • Feyenoord vs Inter Milan 
  • Liverpool vs PSG 
  • Barcelona vs Benfica

Champions League quarter-final draw

  • Liverpool/PSG vs Aston Villa/Club Brugge
  • Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal/PSV
  • Feyenoord/Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen
  • Borussia Dortmund/Lille vs Benfica/Barcelona 

Champions League semi-final draw

  • Liverpool/PSG/Aston Villa/Club Brugge vs Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid/Arsenal/PSV
  • Feyenoord/Inter Milan/Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund/Lille/Benfica/Barcelona 
