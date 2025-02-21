Liverpool to face PSG in Champions League last-16, Arsenal drawn against PSV

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven.

PSG qualified for the last-16 by hammering Brest, while PSV shocked Juventus.

Advertisement

Aston Villa will face Club Brugge in the last-16, to whom they lost 1-0 in the league phase.

The stand-out ties are the city derby between Atletico and holders Real and the all-Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will face Benfica, Feyenoord play Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund play Lille.

The entire route to the final is now mapped out, with all three English sides in the top half of the draw. Liverpool and Villa will face each other if they win their respective ties, while Arsenal, should they beat PSV, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

The last-16 ties will take place on 4/5 and 11/12 March.

The quarter-finals are slated for 8/9 and 15/16 April, while the semi-finals are fixed for 29/30 April and 6/7 May. The final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on : 31 May.

Champions League last-16 draw

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Liverpool vs PSG

Barcelona vs Benfica

Champions League quarter-final draw

Liverpool/PSG vs Aston Villa/Club Brugge

Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal/PSV

Feyenoord/Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund/Lille vs Benfica/Barcelona

Champions League semi-final draw