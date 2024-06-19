Winner of Shamrock Rovers tie face Sparta Prague in Champions League qualifying

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face Sparta Prague if they progress to the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Stephen Bradley’s team must first take on Vikingur Reykjavik of Iceland in the first round next month following yesterday’s draw. Vikingur Reykjavik are currently leading the Iceland league, ahead of Breidablik – who knocked Rovers out last season.

Should the Hoops progress to the second round against Sparta Prague they would then be guaranteed a third-round Europa League qualifying tie as well as a playoff for the Conference League. If they lose, they will play the defeated side in the tie between FK Borac Banja Luka vs KF Egnatia in the Conference League second round qualifying.

The clash with Sparta Prague will be played on 23/24 and 30/31 July, with the first stage qualifier at home in the first leg.

In the other ties drawn in the Europa Conference League second round qualifying, St Patrick’s Athletic face Switzerland top-flight outfit FC Vaduz. Shelbourne will take on FC Zurich if they can get past St Joseph’s FC of Gibraltar, who they were drawn against yesterday.

Derry City also face a Gibraltar side in FCB Magpies, and will take on Copenhagen if they advance.

Champions League draw second round qualifying draw

Vikingur Reykjavík / Shamrock Rovers v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Europa Conference League second round qualifying draw

St Patrick’s Athletic v FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein*)

FC Copenhagen v FCB Magpies / Derry City

FC Zürich (Switzerland) v Shelbourne / St Joseph’s

*FC Vaduz play in the Swiss League