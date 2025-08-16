Chelsea close in on €69 million-rated Dutch international, Eze set for Spurs move

Updated at 17.32

CHELSEA TRANSFER target Xavi Simons is only interested in moving to Stamford Bridge despite a reported attempt by Bayern Munich to hijack the deal, the PA news agency understands.

Talks have been ongoing with RB Leipzig all summer over a move for the Netherlands international as the Blues look to wrap up what would be a ninth first-team signing.

Whilst an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs, PA understands that the 22-year-old, who has won 28 international caps and scored in his country’s Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England, is not moved by interest from the Bundesliga champions and has his heart set on a move to west London.

Leipzig had been keen on bringing back Christopher Nkunku after a disappointing two years at Chelsea, that have been badly hampered by injury, but it is understood the France international does not want to return to his former club, quashing any chance he could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Simons.

Simons, who is reportedly valued at around £60 million (€69 million) can play either as an attacking midfielder or on the wing and is a potentially more flexible attacking option than Nkunku, as Enzo Maresca seeks to complete the revamp of his forward line following the acquisitions of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian winger Estevao Willian and strikers Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Joao Felix and Noni Madueke have already been moved on this summer, with Nkunku set to follow them after Maresca decided there was no place for the 27-year-old in his plans for the new season.

Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, looking to build on a fourth-place finish last season.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze is understood to be closing in on a move to Tottenham.

The PA news agency understands the England international has reached an agreement with his current club, Crystal Palace, that he will not play for them at Chelsea on Sunday.

Eze was a critical player as Palace won the FA Cup last season and also featured as the Eagles saw off Liverpool to lift the Community Shield last weekend.

The 27-year-old — who has long been linked with a move across London — joined Palace in 2020 from QPR and has gone on to win 11 England caps.