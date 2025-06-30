Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton striker Joao Pedro for reported €70m

CHELSEA ARE UNDERSTOOD to have a deal to sign Brighton striker Joao Pedro for a fee reported to be €70 million (£60m).

It has also been reported the 23-year-old has agreed a seven-year deal with the Blues and could feature for them in the on-going Club World Cup after flying from Brazil to the US for his medical.

Pedro could make his Chelsea debut in Friday’s quarter-final clash against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

The Brazilian, who will become Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

He has scored 30 goals and made 10 assists in 70 appearances in total for the Seagulls.

Newcastle have been reported to have had a £50m bid for the striker last week turned down.

Chelsea, who defeated Benfica 4-1 after extra time in Charlotte on Saturday night to reach the Club World Cup, have signed midfielder Kendry Paez, goalkeeper Mike Penders, winger Estevao Willian, striker Liam Delap and defender Mamadou Sarr since the end of last season.

They are also reported to be poised to complete the £50m signing of winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.