Cork coach joins strong Irish contingent at Birmingham City

CHELSEA NOONAN HAS been appointed as assistant head coach of Birmingham City Women, joining a strong Irish contingent at the Championship outfit.

Noonan, 28, will work alongside manager Amy Merricks and technical director Hope Powell at Birmingham. Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Lucy Quinn and Lily Agg are the Irish international players on the books there.

Emily Simpkins, who previously played for the club, is the other assistant coach.

Cork native Noonan was most recently assistant head coach at A-League Women’s side Western United, spending a year at the Melbourne club. The former Ireland U17 coach and FAI development officer helped Western United to a third-place finish in the regular season and a play-off spot.

“We are delighted to be able to add Chelsea to our coaching team,” said Powell, the former England manager. “She joins having spent a very successful year in Australia with Western United.

“Her standards and values reflect that of what we have here at the Club, and we believe she will work effectively with Amy, Emily and the technical staff to help us achieve our ambitions moving forward.”

“I am really excited to welcome Chelsea to the Club,” Merricks added. “She brings with her a wealth of experience from the A-League Women where she supported the growth and development of Western United during her season there.

“She has also spent time working at youth level with Ireland, and I have no doubt that she will contribute to our ongoing progress and the foundations that we are putting in place.”

Elsewhere, Megan Connolly is on the hunt for a new club, having announced her departure from Bristol City. The Cork midfielder spent a disappointing season at the Robins: she was captain as the WSL newcomers were relegated back to the Championship.

Also in recent days, Aoife Colvill has joined Standard Liège from Glasgow City. The Australian-born Irish international links up with Amber Barrett and Claire O’Riordan at the Belgian outfit.