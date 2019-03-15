It’s Gold Cup day in the Cotswolds as the action draws to a close.
Liveblog
And they’re away.
Monsieur Lecoq tried to dodge ‘one of those men in the red coats’ and parted company with his jockey, Lizzie Kelly, who’s fine.
We’re about to go in the County Hurdle. Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins will be looking to get their day up and running with Whiskey Sour. Here’s the top of the market:
- Whiskey Sour – 9/2
- Monsieur Lecoq – 8/1
- Crooks Peak – 9/1
Bryony Frost’s win on Frodon in the Ryanair Chase yesterday and her subsequent interview was the highlight of the day.
She’s watching back the race on ITV now and is again really eloquent and interesting on how they pulled it off. Frost’s also revealed she celebrated the win with a burger and coke in Gloucester services last night.
Triumph Hurdle result
1. Pentland Hills (Nico de Boinville) 20-1
2. Coeur Sublime (D N Russell) 20-1
3. Gardens of Babylon (B J Geraghty) 9-1
Confirmation of the first but it’ll be overshadowed, of course, but the Sir Erec news.
Desperate news as it’s confirmed Sir Erec has been put down.
20-1 Nickey Henderson-trained Pentland Hills survived an early mistake to win a dramatic opener.
Jockey Nico De Boinville has some nice words for Sir Erec and his connections; we’re waiting for an update on the favourite’s condition.
Coeur Sublime was second and Gardens of Babylon was third, meanwhile.
Pentland Hills wins the Triumph Hurdle!
Sir Erec is out of the race with an injury!
We’re ready to go. Tense stuff.
Jospeh O’Brien: “It’s far from ideal but he’s a relaxed horse and he seems to have taken it well.”
‘Do you have them in a 10-and-a-half?’
Luke Harvey and the ITV cameras watch on as the poor farrier tries to sort this out.
Sir Erec is being as good as gold, we’re told, but the market is moving.
Wow… Sir Erec has lost a front shoe and the farrier has a job to do here before we get underway.
Sir Erec is in to 11/10 at some bookies now. Young trainer Jospeh O’Brien is looking on from under is Peaky Blinders cap in the final moments before the off.
The Triumph Hurdle and the fourth day of the Festival is about to get underway…
It’s all about Sir Erec in the first:
RUNNERS AND RIDERS
So who’ve you got for the big ‘un?
“Midway through the madness today, a fellow Irish member of the press corps was a bit shook from the night before, using memories that made him laugh as the healthiest hangover cure.
“We were waiting on coffees but he was not waiting to relay his story. “You should have seen the hotel I stayed in last night – the craic we had, and that song your man would break into literally every five minutes.”
“The ballad, Fourteen Men, is a Wolfe Tones ditty, written by Derek Warfield following Dublin’s victory over Offaly in the 1979 Leinster football final – a win achieved despite the legendary Jimmy Keaveney getting his marching orders. Hence the name.
“Jesus he was unrelenting, but everyone was enjoying themselves so much nobody cared,” my friend went on.
“By the end of the night, he added, even the English in the bar were joining in.”
Johnny Ward’s been giving us a great taste for the atmosphere at Prestbury Park all week with his columns. His latest is well worth a read before the first.
The ITV panel have the actual Gold Cup in tow and are wearing snooker-ref white gloves for the occasion.
AP McCoy has changed his mind and is tipping up Clan Des Obeaux but Mick Fitzgerald is sticking with Presenting Percy. ‘There’ll be some party’ if Davy Russell guides him home.
Who’s still with us? After three dramatic days of action at Prestbury Park, we reach Gold Cup Friday.
We’ll be going furlong-for-furlong throughout the afternoon.
In the meantime, check out Thom Malone’s preview of the day’s racing here.
COMMENTS (1)