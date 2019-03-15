This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival

It’s the climax of the week’s racing at Prestbury Park.

By Thom Malone Friday 15 Mar 2019, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,599 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4543465

FRIDAY MORNING BREAKS with just seven of the 28 dreams left to be realised at The Cheltenham Festival 2019.

Thursday will be hard to top but the stage looks set for the showpiece event to live up to its name.

Flat Rat Banker

Mark Walsh on Sir Erec wins the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle Mark Walsh on Sir Erec after winning the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

One of the key features of the Irish masses as they head to the festival is “The Banker”. What horse will make or break the week. In the past it has been early in the week, with the likes of Douvan, Vautour, Faugheen, Hurricane Fly or Annie Power on the Tuesday.

That got us off to a flying start. While Tiger Roll has already done his bit, Sir Erec will carry many green hopes, dreams, Euros and Sterling in the opener on Friday.

The Triumph hurdle is generally denigrated on the preview circuit, for “flat rats and the French” as the jumping purists are known to say. Today, punters won’t care for Sir Erec’s pedigree or whether he goes back to the flat. He has carried all before him in Ireland; the English challenge has been weakened through absentees. Punters have piled into Joseph O’Brien’s horse; they just want him to win.

Pure Gold

Sometimes sport doesn’t live up to the hype. Occasionally pre-bought tickets for finals don’t have the line-up the spectators hoped for months beforehand. Friday’s Gold Cup looks set to be a modern classic. Every horse that should be there will be there. Last year’s first three home are back, all the winners of the main trials, last year’s star novice Presenting Percy, they all line up.

Presenting Percy’s has had an unorthodox preparation in that the last time he raced over fences was a year ago. Willie Mullins has had seven second place finishers in the race, this year he throws four darts to try get his first win in the race. Paul Nicholls team are back in the big time, he’s had four Gold Cup winners already, Clan des Obeaux could make it five.

Might Bite went off Favourite last year, can he come back? Colin Tizzard has comeback kid Thistlecrack, emerging star Elegant Escape alongside reigning champ Native River. The Gold Cup is the pinnacle of the Cheltenham Festival, sometimes it has not delivered. On Friday all the relevant players are lining up. Don’t miss it at half pat three.

The Last Noel

Noel Fehily onboard Eglantine Du Seuil celebrates winning Noel Fehily onboard Eglantine Du Seuil celebrates winning this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

There are more fashionable jockey bookings than Noel Fehily, but he is one of the best in the weigh-room. He rides in an unfashionable way, long in leg and rein, strong but with a godly pair of hands. Fehily announced his imminent retirement after guiding the Willie Mullins trained Eglantine du Seuil to victory in the Mares’ Novice hurdle on Thursday.

That was his eighth and possibly final festival winner. Fehily won two Champion Hurdles and a Champion Chase amongst those victories. The British-based Corkman has two rides on Friday, they look unlikely to be winners. He will walk away from the game intact, without much fanfare, probably the way he wants it. Fehily is a gifted horseman, enjoy his last festival dance on Friday.

Hopes for the Future

The Martin Pipe Conditional riders handicap hurdle now closes the festival. The race gives an opportunity to inexperienced jockeys in a festival race. The purpose of the race is to highlight the talents of the riders, but the real talents that have emerged are equine.

Invariably they turn out to be staying chasers rather than hurdlers but are always worth noting. Sir des Champs, Killultagh Vic and Don Poli are the most obvious good ones.
The race is named after master trainer Martin Pipe and his former assistant Gordon Elliot has won the last couple of runnings.

That trend may continue on Friday with Dallas des Pictons, who looks a potential future chasing star.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie