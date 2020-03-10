This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 March, 2020
So a brilliant start to the week for Henderson and De Boinville. Big disappointment for Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott not managing to get there.

Favourite Asterion Forlonge’s jumping was an issue as the race progressed and his jump right impacted Elixir D’Ainay and Captain Guinness.

Looks like Shishkin just got there for Nico De Boinville and Nicky Henderson.

It’s between Shishkin and Abacadabras at the line!

Elixir D’Ainay and Captain Guinness are both gone!

Four still to go and all still in this.

Elixir D’Ainay and Whatsnottoknow challenging Asterion Forlonge now, plenty involved.

The favourite Asterion Forlonge leading them out.

And they’re off in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle! 

And we’ve had a false start, it’ll take a few moments to get them back together and that Cheltenham roar must gather again.

Almost set to go in the first race in what looks like a wide open contest.

The big news here is that Henderson’s mount Shishkin has been drifting notably this morning. The trainer last won here in this race in 2016 with Altior, who was ruled out this morning of the bid to defend the Champion Chase title tomorrow.

henry-de-bromhead Trainer Henry de Bromhead

willie-mullins-with-his-wife-jackie Trainer Willie Mullins with his wife Jackie

racegoers-use-hand-sanitisers-ahead-of-the-festival-as-a-result-of-the-corona-virus Racegoers use hand sanitisers ahead of the festival as a result of the corona virus. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

So first up it’s the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, won last year by Willie Mullins with Klassical Dream.

He has the fancied Asterion Forlonge here with Paul Townend on board. Other leading contenders here are Abacadabras for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell, Fiddlerontheroof for Robbie Power and Colin Tizzard, Chantry House for Barry Geraghty and Nickey Henderson, and then Shishkin for Henderson and Nico De Boinville.

Who’s your tip to triumph?

Afternoon all and welcome along on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The build-up has been dominated by speculation as to whether 2020 four-day race meeting would take place but it is set to commence at 1.30pm.

Here’s today’s schedule:

  • 1.30pm - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
  • 2.10pm - Arkle Challenge Trophy
  • 2.50pm - Ultima Handicap Chase
  • 3.30pm – Champion Hurdle
  • 4.10pm – Mares’ Hurdle
  • 4.50pm – Handicap Chase
  • 5.30pm – National Hunt Chase

