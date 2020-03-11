The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the feature race on the second day of the festival.
Liveblog
The big news this morning is that Chacun Pour Soi is a non-runner in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. With the 2018 and 2019 winner Altior also ruled out yesterday, that dilutes what did look a cracking contest between that pair and Defi Du Seuil, the clear favourite now.
Afternoon all and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.
Nicky Henderson and Henry De Bromhead were the leading trainers celebrating on the opening day while there were big race triumphs to savour as well for jockeys Barry Geraghty and Rachael Blackmore.
Who’ll be victorious today? It all starts at 1.30pm.
COMMENTS (2)