Walsh-Mullins combo kick off Cheltenham by claiming the Novices' Hurdle

IRELAND HAS GOT off to the perfect start at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival thanks to the old reliable duo of Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh.

The pair teamed up to take the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdles with Klassical Dream.

The 6/1 shot powered up the home straight to beat Thomas Darby by four and a half lengths.

Klassical Dream won the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last month.

It’s another Ruby Tuesday!



Klassical Dream gets The Festival™ presented by @MagnersUK off to flyer in the @SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/1txCNFCEA3 — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 12, 2019

