Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 30 September 2022
Advertisement

Chess governing body to investigate cheating claims against 19-year-old American player

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen has claimed that Hans Niemann has cheated.

By AFP Friday 30 Sep 2022, 9:02 AM
12 minutes ago 258 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5880536
Chess has been rocked by allegations of cheating recently.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Chess has been rocked by allegations of cheating recently.
Chess has been rocked by allegations of cheating recently.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE GOVERNING BODY of chess said on Friday that it would investigate claims by five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen that American player Hans Niemann had cheated.

The chess world has been shaken for weeks by the Carlsen-Niemann controversy, since Norway’s Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in the United States after losing to the 19-year-old.

Last week, Carlsen’s abrupt withdrawal from a match against Niemann in the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament reignited the furore.

The 31-year-old Carlsen this week for the first time openly accused Niemann of cheating, writing in a letter published on Twitter: “I believe that Niemann has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.”

Carlsen did not specify the exact form of the alleged cheating, but added there was “more that I would like to say”.

Niemann has acknowledged cheating online twice, when he was 12 and 16, but says he has never played fraudulently in a face-to-face match and is even willing to play nude to prove his honesty.

In early September, the huge chess platform chess.com banned the American for cheating on the site.

AFP has previously contacted Niemann for comment.

The International Chess Federation, FIDE, says that it will create an investigatory panel comprising three members of its fair play commission to look into the claims.

“The focus of the investigation would be two-fold: checking the world champion’s claims of alleged cheating by Niemann and Niemann’s self-statement regarding online cheating,” FIDE said.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Salomeja Zaksaite, who chairs the fair play commission, called for an end to the speculation that has dominated the sport in recent weeks.

“In the best interest of the chess community, we would kindly ask the public to refrain from speculations on the outcomes and potential sanctions until all available facts are well considered, and a proper investigation is finalised,” said Zaksaite.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie