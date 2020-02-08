Gatland goes two from two as Chiefs down defending champs Crusaders

A SEAN WAINUI try set up a 25-15 victory as the Waikato Chiefs came from behind to beat the Canterbury Crusaders and make it two wins from two under Warren Gatland.

The Chiefs won a bruising Super Rugby clash between the two New Zealand heavyweights in Hamilton, while elsewhere, the Auckland Blues had too much firepower for the wasteful NSW Waratahs, winning 32-12 in Newcastle.

Chiefs captain Sam Cane called it a “brutal” affair as his side, for the second straight week, overcame a half-time deficit to extend their 100% start under Gatland.

They also denied the defending Super Rugby champions a bonus point with an Aaron Cruden penalty goal just before full-time stretching the margin to 10.

It was the Crusaders who dictated terms in the first half and they turned with a 12-8 advantage.

But the key moment came with 25 minutes remaining and the score locked at 15-15when Chiefs scrum-half Brad Weber was tackled front-on by Bryn Hall.

Weber managed to slip the ball around the back of the Crusaders scrum-half to Wainui who ran 30 metres for the decisive try.

“The Crusaders are class so it’s good to get one over them,” Cane said.

“The thing you notice about these derbies and these matches that have a bit riding on them is that they are a bit personal, they’re physical, they’re brutal, and there were some big moments in that game that could have gone either way.”

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett called his side together at the final whistle and told them not to forget the feeling because “we don’t like losing. We made too many errors”.

Blues brothers

In rain-swept Newcastle, the Blues scored early with winger Blake Gibson powering over under tackles and Stephen Perofeta kicked the visitors to an 8-0 lead after 24 minutes.

But the Waratahs hit back just on half-time, showing patience to recycle the ball through 17 phases before shifting wide to Kurtley Beale to put centre Lalakai Foketi over wide out.

Fly-half Will Harrison added the extras into a swirling wind for the Waratahs to trail 8-7 at half-time.

The Blues came out roaring after the interval with two tries in four minutes to bolt to a 20-7 lead.

English Test back Joe Marchant charged through two tackles to score and Mark Telea had no defender near him as he won the chase for Hoskins Sotutu’s grubber kick for the corner.

Young winger Mark Nawaqanitawase landed awkwardly on his neck and shoulder as he hurtled over the try-line and was replaced as the Waratahs got to within eight points.

But Telea sealed a comfortable victory with two more runaway tries in the final three minutes.

© – AFP 2020

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Wales and England’s trip to Murrayfield

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud