This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Retallick returns as Chiefs thump Rebels to book eighth straight playoff place

The Highlanders also pummelled the Waratahs to keep their hopes alive.

By AFP Friday 14 Jun 2019, 1:49 PM
57 minutes ago 771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4682610
The Chiefs celebrate one of nine tries.
Image: AAP/PA Images
The Chiefs celebrate one of nine tries.
The Chiefs celebrate one of nine tries.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE WAIKATO CHIEFS stormed into their eighth straight Super Rugby playoffs on Friday with a thumping win over the Melbourne Rebels, while the Otago Highlanders thrashed NSW Waratahs to keep their slim finals hopes alive.

Spearheaded by All Black Brodie Retallick, who returned from a wrist injury, the Chiefs needed a bonus point victory to book their place in the last eight and delivered emphatically, running in nine tries in a 59-8 hammering.

It guarantees them at least an eighth-place finish, which would mean a quarter-final away to the dominant Crusaders, but they could potentially move higher.

The Rebels have now leaked a massive 125 points in their last two outings after a 66-0 rout by the Crusaders last week to end their season on a demoralising note.

In Invercargill, the Highlanders pummelled the Waratahs 49-12, scoring seven tries to two in a match where both teams required a bonus point to have any chance of making the final eight.

Although it keeps them alive, results elsewhere need to fall their way.

The Chiefs bounced back from a poor start to the season to find form over the past month, with three wins in four matches to set them up for Friday’s do-or-die clash in Melbourne.

“We’re lucky enough to slip into the playoffs which we’re pretty excited about,” said skipper Sam Cane. “It’s a great feeling, especially as there were times during the season when we were unsure whether things would pan out.”

On a slippery surface, the Rebels suffered an early blow with Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete taking an elbow and playing no further part.

After he departed the Chiefs put the first points on the board with a superb 80-metre counter-attack finished by Cane.

They got a second when Quade Cooper’s attempted grubber kick was charged down by Shaun Stevenson who took a favourable bounce to run to the line.

A poor pass by Reece Hodge after the half-time hooter handed the Chiefs their third with Lachlan Boshier making the most of the error to send them into the break ahead 21-3.

The second stanza was electric from the Chiefs, who scored four tries — Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, a second to Stevenson and Jack Debreczeni — in an opening 16 minute blitz.

Matt Philip pulled a try back, but further five-pointers to Marty McKenzie and Stevenson compounded their misery. Debreczeni kicked six conversions.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

The result for the Highlanders was never in doubt after they seized control with a six-try blitz in the first half to stun the Waratahs, who rested five key Wallabies with their season already over bar a miracle.

“We knew we had to score some tries so we’ve done our part and at times played some really good footy,” said captain Luke Whitelock, whose team showed a class they have struggled to find this year.

The loss ended a difficult season for NSW, marred by the acrimonious mid-season departure of their best player Israel Folau over homophobic comments, which caused numerous off-field distractions.

Fullback Josh McKay made a perfect start for the Highlanders, sprinting in pursuit of his own kick and crossing the line.

Winger Tevita Li added another in the corner soon after and the hosts doggedly worked the ball through 19 phases for a third from Tom Franklin.

Waisake Naholo powered his way over for a fourth to make it 28-0 after 25 minutes.

A well-taken try for Alex Newsome finally put the Waratahs on the board but their joy was short-lived as the Highlanders were given a penalty try after Tom Robertson pulled down a lineout drive.

Tei Walden notched a sixth. Out-half Mack Mason added a second for the Waratahs but Rob Thompson had the final say for the Highlanders with a try in the last minute.

© – AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie