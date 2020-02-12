This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
F1 set to cancel Chinese Grand Prix over coronavirus fears

Several reports claim the race, planned for April,will not go ahead.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 10:10 AM
Charles Leclerc competes in last year's Chinese Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc competes in last year's Chinese Grand Prix.
THE FATE OF the Chinese Grand Prix is expected to be announced on Thursday as reports said it will not take place as planned on 19 April because of fears about the coronavirus.

Several British media outlets ran reports on Wednesday saying the Shanghai race, the fourth of the new season, will be either postponed or cancelled.

It would be the latest – but easily most high-profile – sports event to fall victim to the virus outbreak which has killed more than 1,100 people in China, where it emerged at the end of last year.

AFP understands that an announcement about the race will be made on Thursday, but according to the BBC, it is “expected to be postponed”.

It also throws into doubt the inaugural race in Vietnam, which takes place two weeks before Shanghai but where there have also been cases of the virus, officially named COVID-19.

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn said last week that they will look to reschedule the Shanghai race if it does not go ahead in April.

“We will leave open the opportunity to see if the race can run later in the year,” he said, according to the BBC.

“China is an enthusiastic, growing market so we’d like to have a race in China.”

China has been forced to cancel or put off a host of sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic, from suspending all football in the country to postponing the first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season.

The world’s most populous country has increasingly become a powerhouse in hosting international sport in recent years, but has had its sporting calendar thrown into chaos.

Athletics’ World Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing in 13-15 March, have been postponed for a year.

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, due to take place in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan on 21 March, was called off “after close consultation” with government authorities.

