Toulouse's Chocobares eligible for Champions Cup final in spite of suspension

TOULOUSE CENTRE SANTIAGO Chocobares has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in the Champions Cup semi-final against Harlequins but the Argentina international may still be free to play in the final on May 25, the EPCR said in a statement on Friday.

The independent disciplinary hearing said that although Chocobares is not due to be clear to play again until May 27, he can come back a week earlier “if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby coaching intervention”.

Chocobares was cited during Toulouse’s win on May 5 for tackling Quins centre Luke Northmore “in a dangerous manner”.

Advertisement

The committee agreed that Chocobares, who accepted the charge, had been ‘reckless’ and that the tackle warranted a red card.

“It was decided that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point,” said the statement.

“Taking into account the player’s guilty plea and his clear disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50 percent before imposing a three-week suspension.”

Chocobares, 25, missed last weekend’s Top 14 match against Stade Francais in the Top 14 and will be absent for Toulouse’s trip to Montpellier on Saturday.

The Argentine has featured in five Champions Cup matches this season, all from the bench.

This year’s final takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

©AFP