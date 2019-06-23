This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ashton all but ends World Cup hopes as he withdraws from England training squad

The 32-year-old’s wife is pregnant, and he wishes to be by her side rather than go away to training camp.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,772 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4694750
Chris Ashton and Eddie Jones in England training during the Six Nations.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Chris Ashton and Eddie Jones in England training during the Six Nations.
Chris Ashton and Eddie Jones in England training during the Six Nations.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CHRIS ASHTON HAS all but ended his hopes of playing at this year’s World Cup in Japan by withdrawing from England’s training squad due to his wife’s pregnancy.

A statement issued by England’s governing Rugby Football Union on Sunday said coach Eddie Jones would not call up a replacement for the 32-year-old wing, whose last England appearance came during a Six Nations international against France at Twickenham in February.

Ashton, who came back to English club rugby at the end of last season after a stint in France, said in that RFU statement: “When I returned from Toulon last season it was for two reasons — firstly for my family and secondly to try and realise the dream of playing for England again.

“Pulling on the white shirt is always special and I’m grateful to Eddie for giving me the opportunity to have done so again.

“My wife, Melissa, is pregnant with our second child and I don’t feel it is right for me to commit to being away in camp at this stage,” explained Ashton, who who has scored 20 tries in 44 Tests.

The powerful flyer, who played alongside England captain Owen Farrell at Saracens, added: “In the meantime I wish Owen and the boys all the very best with their preparation over the coming months.”

© – AFP 2019

