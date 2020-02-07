This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chris Smalling's error punished by Bologna as Roma suffer a Champions League blow

'At this moment, we are too anxious, so I must consider what I can do to change this situation,' Roma boss Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

By AFP Friday 7 Feb 2020, 10:59 PM
A dejected Chris Smalling.
Image: Fabio Rossi/As Roma/Lapresse.Lap
A dejected Chris Smalling.
Image: Fabio Rossi/As Roma/Lapresse.Lap

ROMA’S CHANCES OF qualifying for next season’s Champions League suffered another blow as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna a result which extended their  winless streak to three Serie A games.

Paulo Fonseca’s fifth-placed side remain level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta, who visit Fiorentina on Saturday, before the two teams meet in Bergamo next weekend.

“At this moment, we are too anxious, so I must consider what I can do to change this situation,” Roma boss Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

“We must work to change this. It’s not overly dramatic, it might all seem negative right now, but we just need courage.”

italy-as-roma-bologna-fc Mattias Svanberg of Bologna battles it out with Roma's Chris Smalling Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Riccardo Orsolini took advantage of an error by English defender Chris Smalling to grab a 16th-minute advantage for Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico, before Stefano Denswil’s dreadful own goal drew Roma level just six minutes later.

But Gambian international Musa Barrow scored excellent individual efforts either side of half-time to send Bologna on their way to victory.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s header gave the home side hope with 18 minutes remaining, but Bryan Cristante was sent off shortly afterwards to end any thoughts of a comeback.

Bologna climbed to sixth in the table after their third straight win, one point above Cagliari and Parma in the race to qualify for the Europa League.

On Saturday, Serie A leaders Juventus visit Verona, before second-placed Inter, three points off the pace, face city rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

